Santa Fund donors for Dec. 26, 2021 Dec 26, 2021

Matt, Cassie and baby Jack Mowers are today's featured Santa Fund donors.

Donation: $1,000

Reason for Giving: To provide joy and comfort at Christmas to those in our community.

Sunday, Dec. 26For Al and Julia Dudek and their son Peter Dudek. Dearly loved. Always Missed. Never forgotten. From The Dudek Family $50(Anonymous) $100George and Diane Proulx — Grateful for our four grandchildren, Jack, Abby, Gwen, and Morgan. Merry Christmas! $50In loving memory of our family and friends who have gone to their eternal rest. The Warren Family $50In Loving Memory of our angels Joshua, Naomi and Benjamin.Too Beautiful for Earth. $100Bob and Sue Duffey $50(Anonymous) $100(Anonymous) $100(Anonymous) $100In memory of Dick Marshall. $100Merry Christmas $25In memory of our loving Jeff we miss your smile and laughter. Donated The Soterion Family $50In memory of Clint McMahon from his family $50In memory of our parents. From Tony & Diane Antonico $100(Anonymous) $50In memory of Susan V. Janosz $50(Anonymous) $100Angels are everywhere $200In loving memory of my husband Phil Dandurand — Norma $25Thankful for all we have from RLB & VRB $50Merry XMas from all the Animals around the world $250In memory of my friend Pauline Bresko $25In memory of our deceased parents and siblings. $50In loving memory of Celia O'Neil, Shawn O'Neil, and Colin O'Neil $100From Manchester Motorcycle Club Inc. $627In loving memory of my dad, Norman G. Aboshar, Sr. and my nana, Alexina Ouellette, miss and love you both very much. Kim $30(Anonymous) $50In loving memory of Jeanne, Cecile, Bertrand Gagnon, and Beverlee Waterhouse. $100Happy Holidays to those truly in need. $100Have a Merry Christmas and a blessed New Year! — From Three Sewing Sisters $60In loving memory of my wonderful husband Paul. Merry Christmas from his loving wife and family. Muriel Bouchard $100Total to date $143,455