Today’s featured Santa Fund donor is Bank of America. Pictured is the bank’s New Hampshire Market President Ken Sheldon. How the funds were raised: Annual donation Reason for giving: “For 14 years, Bank of America has supported The Salvation Army Santa Fund which provides holiday gifts to children in the area and food for families in need. Our long-standing partnership with the Santa Fund reflects our steadfast focus on clients and communities and staying true to our purpose of helping make financial lives better.”

Sunday, Dec. 6

In loving memory of our parents, Eugene and Annette Pouliot and Gerard and Violet Turcotte. From Phil and Jackie Pouliot. $100.00

In loving memory of my brother, Robbie — Lisa $50.00

For a better Christmas! Jay & Connie $50.00

Merry Christmas to all from Malvina and Lou Raichle $100.00

In memory of departed relatives: Lillian Myrlene (Manzer) Caine, June Manzer, Edward Higgins, Jr., Doris Higgins, William Pflug Sr & Jr, Don McLeod Sr, Mr & Mrs Basilio Montelongo Sr, Nolia Coutu-Landry, Delphis Coutu and Mr & Mrs William Dickinson, from ABC $25.00

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! Paul J. Parisi and family $100.00

From Brent H. Baker $500.00

In hopes of making someone’s Christmas a little brighter from Joni Spelas $100.00

From Pat Hammond $25.00

From John and Jeanine Gagliardi $25.00

In memory of Bertha Keefe and Alyce Neal $200.00

Anonymous $500.00

In memory of departed Aunts & Uncles: Mr. & Mrs. Louis Moore, Horatio H Murphy Jr, Mr. & Mrs. Fletcher Herington, Mr. & Mrs. Edward Higgins and Roland J Coutu. From ABC $25.00

Anonymous $4,000.00

In memory of departed friends: John Neos, Richard Potter, Ron Battersby, John Alward, Neil Ferry, Marjorie Coleman, Mary Cutting, Atty. Robert Christy, Thomas Kendzulak Sr, Mr & Mrs Leon Leblanc, George Pratt III, Debra Watson and my dog Coco, from ABC $25.00

In memory of James W Alley from Fisherman Al $5.00

Thankful for our many blessings. From Carl and Marilyn Blanchette $75.00

From James Salsbury $250.00

In loving memory of Celeste Frisella from Thomas Woroniak $100.00

From Kevin and Mary Wainright $200.00

In memory of John C Duffett from Joanie & Dick Bennett $100.00

From Bonneville & Son, Inc $1,000.00

In loving memory of my dear parents Caroline & Stanley W Bielizna and my best friend and dear brother Stanley D Bielizna. From Diane Bielizna $50.00

Merry xmas Ginny love Bob $200.00

In loving memory of my husband Bob Mariano $250.00

In loving memory of our parents Norman & Doris McDonald and Raymond & Gladys Woodward and Marilyn’s twin sister Carolyn Woodward Newton. You are in our hearts and prayers forever. Merry Christmas in Heaven! Sam & Marilyn McDonald $100.00

Merry Christmas from the Marston Family $100.00

In memory of Robert Halen from his family $25.00

Holiday wishes to one and all from Thomas and Lucille Lynch $75.00

In loving memory of my husband, Donald J Tardiff from Debbye $200.00

From the Deckers $50.00

In memory of Gordon Humphreys from his family $100.00

In memory of Rev. Henry Beairsto from the White Mountain Unit NAP $50.00

In loving memory of Margaret Connarn, George & Pat Koster, John Koster and all deceased. From Billy and Pat Connarn $50.00

In loving memory of our grandparents Marty and Margaret Loughlin. From Laura, Anthony, Martina and Elizabeth $25.00

In memory of two rock legends: Neil Peart and Eddie Van Halen. From Robert B Cummings $50.00

In memory of my parents and brother Ruth, Dave and Deyo Baldwin from Liza Baldwin $300.00

Merry Christmas! From Jane and Brian McCoy $150.00

In loving memory of my parents Frank T and Blanche Arginopoulos from Cynthia Burns $50.00

Anonymous $100.00

Giving thanks for all our blessings A&J $100.00

In memory of Thelma A Copadis from her family $100.00

In loving memory of the Lenck and Jameson Families, especially Parker Pichette $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Anonymous $35.00

In memory of all those who died during the pandemic $50.00

Merry Christmas $100.00

In loving memory of Patricia Ann Gaynor Bergeron. May you be breathing easy in the arms of those that love and miss you. $100.00

In memory of my wonderful parents, husband & my beautiful daughter. $50.00

Anonymous $100.00

In loving memory of Marion N Waterhouse her four boys $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

Angels are everywhere $100.00

Thank you healthcare workers $50.00

In memory of Casper, Mable and Timothy $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Total to date: $71,439.65

