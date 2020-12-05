Sunday, Dec. 6
In loving memory of our parents, Eugene and Annette Pouliot and Gerard and Violet Turcotte. From Phil and Jackie Pouliot. $100.00
In loving memory of my brother, Robbie — Lisa $50.00
For a better Christmas! Jay & Connie $50.00
Merry Christmas to all from Malvina and Lou Raichle $100.00
In memory of departed relatives: Lillian Myrlene (Manzer) Caine, June Manzer, Edward Higgins, Jr., Doris Higgins, William Pflug Sr & Jr, Don McLeod Sr, Mr & Mrs Basilio Montelongo Sr, Nolia Coutu-Landry, Delphis Coutu and Mr & Mrs William Dickinson, from ABC $25.00
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all! Paul J. Parisi and family $100.00
From Brent H. Baker $500.00
In hopes of making someone’s Christmas a little brighter from Joni Spelas $100.00
From Pat Hammond $25.00
From John and Jeanine Gagliardi $25.00
In memory of Bertha Keefe and Alyce Neal $200.00
Anonymous $500.00
In memory of departed Aunts & Uncles: Mr. & Mrs. Louis Moore, Horatio H Murphy Jr, Mr. & Mrs. Fletcher Herington, Mr. & Mrs. Edward Higgins and Roland J Coutu. From ABC $25.00
Anonymous $4,000.00
In memory of departed friends: John Neos, Richard Potter, Ron Battersby, John Alward, Neil Ferry, Marjorie Coleman, Mary Cutting, Atty. Robert Christy, Thomas Kendzulak Sr, Mr & Mrs Leon Leblanc, George Pratt III, Debra Watson and my dog Coco, from ABC $25.00
In memory of James W Alley from Fisherman Al $5.00
Thankful for our many blessings. From Carl and Marilyn Blanchette $75.00
From James Salsbury $250.00
In loving memory of Celeste Frisella from Thomas Woroniak $100.00
From Kevin and Mary Wainright $200.00
In memory of John C Duffett from Joanie & Dick Bennett $100.00
From Bonneville & Son, Inc $1,000.00
In loving memory of my dear parents Caroline & Stanley W Bielizna and my best friend and dear brother Stanley D Bielizna. From Diane Bielizna $50.00
Merry xmas Ginny love Bob $200.00
In loving memory of my husband Bob Mariano $250.00
In loving memory of our parents Norman & Doris McDonald and Raymond & Gladys Woodward and Marilyn’s twin sister Carolyn Woodward Newton. You are in our hearts and prayers forever. Merry Christmas in Heaven! Sam & Marilyn McDonald $100.00
Merry Christmas from the Marston Family $100.00
In memory of Robert Halen from his family $25.00
Holiday wishes to one and all from Thomas and Lucille Lynch $75.00
In loving memory of my husband, Donald J Tardiff from Debbye $200.00
From the Deckers $50.00
In memory of Gordon Humphreys from his family $100.00
In memory of Rev. Henry Beairsto from the White Mountain Unit NAP $50.00
In loving memory of Margaret Connarn, George & Pat Koster, John Koster and all deceased. From Billy and Pat Connarn $50.00
In loving memory of our grandparents Marty and Margaret Loughlin. From Laura, Anthony, Martina and Elizabeth $25.00
In memory of two rock legends: Neil Peart and Eddie Van Halen. From Robert B Cummings $50.00
In memory of my parents and brother Ruth, Dave and Deyo Baldwin from Liza Baldwin $300.00
Merry Christmas! From Jane and Brian McCoy $150.00
In loving memory of my parents Frank T and Blanche Arginopoulos from Cynthia Burns $50.00
Anonymous $100.00
Giving thanks for all our blessings A&J $100.00
In memory of Thelma A Copadis from her family $100.00
In loving memory of the Lenck and Jameson Families, especially Parker Pichette $100.00
Anonymous $50.00
Anonymous $35.00
In memory of all those who died during the pandemic $50.00
Merry Christmas $100.00
In loving memory of Patricia Ann Gaynor Bergeron. May you be breathing easy in the arms of those that love and miss you. $100.00
In memory of my wonderful parents, husband & my beautiful daughter. $50.00
Anonymous $100.00
In loving memory of Marion N Waterhouse her four boys $100.00
Anonymous $100.00
Angels are everywhere $100.00
Thank you healthcare workers $50.00
In memory of Casper, Mable and Timothy $100.00
Anonymous $50.00
Total to date: $71,439.65