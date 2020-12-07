Monday, Dec. 7
In memory of Joseph S. Rozmus who died on the USS Arizona on December 7, 1941. From Catherine-Ann and John P Day, and Gale and Paul Dandurand $100.00
In loving memory of Stan Lillis and Helaine Mulvey-Lillis from Maureen Lillis $100.00
In memory of our beloved Jack, Jan, Kevin, Beth and Dennis $50.00
In memory of David Foster and Carri Lewandowski from Jen and Ray Greenlaw $25.00
In loving memory of Fred “Red” Johnson and the friend he never forgot, Joseph N “Puna” Rozmus U.S.N. U.S.S. Arizona December 7, 1941. From the Johnson Family $100.00
In memory of Edward G Poirier Jr. always in my heart from Brenda $25.00
In memory of Mike Andriski, Michael R. Andriski and Robert Andriski from Brenda $25.00
In memory of Bishop Leo O’Neil from Don and Ann Dollard $25.00
In memory of George & Elizabeth Bartholomew and William & Lena Dollard. From Don and Ann Dollard $100.00
For my “Bro” Matthew; I miss you — Love, Chumpie $25.00
In memory of our wonderful son, Matthew Panarese from Mama and Pops $100.00
In memory of Agnes and Frank Grady, Joe & Irene Panarese, Ralph & Steven Panarese, Tim, Sean, Paul & Gary Gilman and Kathy Grady from Mary and Joe Panarese $25.00
In memory of our very good friends — Judy S, Jim, Judy Mc-M, Milton, Ron, Kathleen, Brian and Ed $50.00
From the New Hampshire Motorcyclists Rights Organization Joanne Packard Memorial Toy Drop $485.00
In memory of Muriel Gable from Joan and Alfonso Proto $75.00
In memory of Muriel Gable from Bill and Fran DesGrosseilliers and family $100.00
In memory of our lost family and friends. From Barry and Mary Whittemore $250.00
In memory of the Fortier and Cote families. Also, being thankful for all our grandkids, and our newest great-granddaughter, Aurora. $100.00
In loving memory of my Pepere Charles Young Love your little Piton Lillie Young $10.00
In memory of our parents Jeanne and David Beauparlant. Keeping the tradition alive! $50.00
In loving memory of Claire Komisarek Pulglisi, Always in our hearts and minds. With our love, Your Family. $100.00
In loving memory of Edmund and Doris Kaffel. You are still with us in everything we do throughout the year. Thank you for
everything you did for us. Love Sandy, Candy and Scott $200.00
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from the Sapienza Family $100.00
Merry Christmas From The Marcon’s $1,000.00
Anonymous $50.00
Anonymous $1,000.00
In memory of Mem and George....Merry Christmas $200.00
Anonymous $50.00
In memory of Les and Kevin $100.00
In loving memory of Kenny Robinson, Jr. You will never be forgotten. $25.00
In loving memory of my parents: Mr. & Mrs. Paul E. Coutu $40.00
In memory of my brother Bruce L Coutu $20.00
In memory of my brother Paul D Coutu $20.00
To Diane our beautiful angel from Riley and Chartrand family $50.00
From Ward Law Group PLLC $1,000.00
From Gerard and Elizabeth Riley $15.00
In loving memory of our parents Ben & Claire Plocharczyk and Parker & Joan Ryan from Bob and Jean (Ryan) Plocharczyk $100.00
Health and Happiness to all! From Vin and Linda Ranucci $100.00
In loving memory of Arthur F Soucy Jr from Gail Soucy $50.00
In memory of departed family and friends. Love the Chandonnet Family $100.00
In loving memory of Speed Grenier and Daughter Donna Brisson. You’re always in my heart! From Terry Grenier $25.00
Remembering Kim Herod a bright shining star looking down on all of us. Miss you. Rest in peace from Steve. $30.00
In appreciation for my five wonderful grandkids. From Lolly Fleming $100.00
Strength, good health and joy to all for the year ahead. From Speed and Sandi $150.00
In memory of Alice, Bill & Kurt from Lloyd and Judy $100.00
In memory of Jim & Aldea Fleming and Lorraine Downing. From Ron and Nancy Metevier $30.00
From Carol and Peter Wawrzonek $50.00
Total to date: $78,064.65