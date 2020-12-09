Wednesday, Dec. 9
Anonymous $50.00
In memory of Mom and her love of Christmas from her two daughters $100.00
In memory of those no longer with us $30.00
Thank you, Merry Christmas! Anonymous $1,000.00
Merry Christmas $750.00
Merry Christmas! $118.00
Anonymous $100.00
Never too old for some traditions so in memory of our angels at Christmas, Great Grandma, Mary Sullivan and Ed “Hot” Boyle. Love Alison, Brendan, Emily & Katie Boyle. $25.00
In memory of Robbie “Robbicito” Dastin “No guts, no glory, no regrets” $200.00
Anonymous $50.00
In lieu of Christmas cards. For the loving memory of my husband Shaun, you are always in my heart and my thoughts. I miss you so much. Jeanine Scanlon $25.00
In memory of our parents, Joe and Annette Landry and Clem and Lil Lemire. From Brent & Lisa Lemire $250.00
In loving memory of John J. Sargent, Alice Austin and their dog Mandy. Continuing their tradition. The Tanner Family $25.00
For my family — Betty Morrissette $100.00
In memory of Reginald and Mary Schow from Mason and Lorraine Schow $150.00
In memory of Joe and Lise Pichette from Mason and Lorraine Schow $150.00
Merry Christmas from Bill, Brad and Gus! $100.00
Happy Birthday Nana!! Love Paddy White Shoes, Cheri, Izzy and Kellan! $25.00
Anonymous $100.00
Merry Christmas to all our friends and family!! Paul and Cathe Roche $100.00
From Gary Wasserman $250.00
In loving memory of Roger & Jeannine Carrier, and Kenneth & Lorraine Lewis. You live forever in our hearts. With love — John, Cindy, Ryan & Allie Lewis $25.00
In memory of our parents Betty, Rocky, Dolly & Tony. Merry Christmas! Ann & Alan $200.00
Anonymous $40.00
Anonymous $250.00
Happy Holidays to all from Journey’s End Home Euthanasia Service $100.00
For Mom and Dad $150.00
In memory of Jeannine Cote from Denise $50.00
Anonymous $30.00
In memory of Conrad Lafond from the Stanton Family Foundation $250.00
In memory of Boucher, St. Pierre, and Devine deceased family members. From Gloria St. Pierre $100.00
In loving memory of our parents Alton and Helen Suosso and Thomas O’Shaughnessy. Love Al, Anne, Christopher and Nicholas $2,000.00
Merry Christmas from Bob and Catherine Leuchs $100.00
In lieu of Christmas cards from Louise and Bill Smith $50.00
In memory of my wonderful parents Jim and Elsie Samara from a grateful daughter, Sandra $50.00
In memory of our parents and siblings from Paul and Dolores $50.00
Love, peace and Joy. From the Dions $100.00
In honor of Coach Jim Schubert and Judy Cooper. In loving memory of Dan Duval. Forever grateful, Meg Garrity $75.00
In memory of my husband, from Sharon Chase $50.00
In memory of my parents Mary and John Van Uden and husband Pete Tomaini From Nancy $250.00
In loving memory of Ralph & Margret Blaisdell and Guy & Adele Curtis. From Patrick and Nancy Curtis $100.00
Anonymous $50.00
Merry Christmas from Tee and Janine $250.00
In loving memory of our parents; Joseph & Mary Wilusz, Emile & Aurore Brodeur and Uncle Paul Janosz from daughter and family $50.00
In memory of Gertrude Firmin $35.00
Total to date: $91,332.65