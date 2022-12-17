All year long, they take care of the most frail and vulnerable in our midst.
Now, as the holidays near, they could use a little help from the rest of us.
Many parents who came to the Salvation Army seeking help this year are working as licensed nursing assistants, taking care of the elderly and disabled.
They certainly don’t do it for the money; LNAs are at the bottom of the medical field pay scale.
They do it for love.
Regina is a mother of four who works as an LNA at a Bedford nursing home. (It’s not her real name, to protect her family’s privacy.)
She and her husband came here from Nigeria in 2008. Their daughters — ages 6, 10, 11 and 13 — were all born in Manchester, their four American girls.
“I just love taking care of people,” Regina said. “You just do it with all your heart.”
Her husband, Joseph, is proud of his wife’s dedication to nursing care.
“Helping people is not something new to her,” he said. “It has been a way of life even before we migrated to this country.”
She’s not alone.
Among those seeking help from the Union Leader Santa Fund this year:
A 45-year-old mother of four who cares for residents of the Hillsborough County Nursing Home.
A 29-year-old single mother of two little boys who is an LNA at an assisted-living facility in Manchester.
A 26-year-old mother of a 3-year-old girl and 1-year-old boy. She works at a staffing agency that places nursing assistants in long-term care facilities.
In a country where people who take care of computers can easily earn six figures, it can seem unfair that those who care for our elderly parents, our disabled friends and our poor neighbors often struggle to pay their rent and grocery bills.
Caregivers’ children deserve a happy Christmas too. That’s where the Santa Fund for the Salvation Army comes in, providing gifts and warm clothing for needy little ones in our community.
Brendan Williams, president and CEO of New Hampshire Health Care Association, said while wages for LNAs in New Hampshire have risen significantly in response to ongoing workforce shortages, the rising cost of housing and living expenses has offset those gains.
“Inflation has just taken such a toll,” Williams said.
The people who do this work are exceptionally caring, he said. “I think it is a labor of love, I really do,” he said. “It always has been.”
Many who work in the profession are single moms working hard to support their children, Williams said.
“You don’t get into it to get rich, but you shouldn’t get into it and become poor,” he said.
“I think it’s kind of an indictment of our society that we don’t value our most vulnerable enough to support living wages for those who care for them,” Williams said.
Being an LNA is “all about love,” he said. “But love alone can’t sustain you. You’ve got to be able to make ends meet, and I think that’s where we’re falling short as a society,” he said. “We’re not valuing these workers enough.”
Regina said the elderly residents she cares for remind her of her grandmother back home. “I feel like they are mine too,” she said.
How to donate:
• Santa Fund donations can be made online at unionleader.com/santafund.
• Donations also may be made by check to the Union Leader Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108.
• Drop your donation in the Santa Fund box in the lobby of the newspaper at 100 William Loeb Drive, Manchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except for Dec. 26.