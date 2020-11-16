Due to pandemic precautions, the annual Santa Fund drive will launch Tuesday with a virtual kickoff and a silent auction rather than the traditional luncheon.
The video presentation from 4 to 4:15 p.m. at UnionLeader.com/Santafund will feature the new local captains of the Salvation Army, Mayor Joyce Craig and Union Leader President and Publisher Brendan McQuaid. They will talk about how the youth in Manchester have been affected by COVID-19 and what the Salvation Army is doing to help.
The event will include the launch of the Santa Fund’s first virtual silent auction. It is free to attend and open to all.
The auction will remain open until Friday, Nov. 20, at midnight.
In lieu of purchasing tickets or tables for the event, the Union Leader and Salvation Army are asking people to donate those funds online or by mailing a check to The Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH, 03109.
“The Santa Fund is a staple tradition in our community, and the need this year is greater than ever. The virtual auction is a great way for the community to support the Santa Fund and also walk away with a gift,” said Stephanie Baxter, events and public relations manager for the Union Leader.