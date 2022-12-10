Chuckling softly as the sound of laughter fills his home, single dad Michael says he’s hoping to provide a merry Christmas for his 3-year-old daughter.
With expenses rising from inflation, he’s been struggling lately. Michael, whose name has been changed to protect his privacy, said all he does is work and go home, but after he pays bills, there’s next to nothing left of his paycheck to cover any extras.
He’s concerned he won’t be able to give his daughter, Mariah, the Christmas he thinks she deserves, so he is hoping for a little help.
Donations to the Union Leader Santa Fund could make it easier for Michael and other single parents struggling to make ends meet this holiday season.
“I just want to make sure she has a great Christmas morning,” Michael said, “but food and heat come first.”
A new report highlights how single-parent families are struggling to afford basic care — and have been struggling for a while. The 2022 County Health Rankings study highlights how close to the financial edge millions of families are and how almost no single parents are making a wage that covers their basic needs.
The study found that to make ends meet — covering the costs of medical care, transportation, food, housing and child care — a family of one adult and two kids needs to earn an average of $35.80 an hour, or about $75,000 a year.
The study found that in nearly every county in the U.S., a typical worker earns less than that.
The situation is even tougher for families that have minimum wage jobs, which in many states is the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour. A full-time year-round worker making the federal minimum wage in the United States makes just $15,000 a year.
Statistics show that one in four American kids is raised in a single-parent household — the highest rate in the world — and most of those households are headed by working moms.
Single parents’ burden
Many of the applications the Salvation Army in Manchester received for assistance this year were submitted by single parents.
A single mother of four. Another from a mother of seven. Each looking for help making the holiday season brighter.
“I’m a single mother raising three beautiful kids,” Mary said. “I’m a self-employed cosmetologist, and the last two years have been difficult to make ends meet. My son is 7 and he’s very smart. He’s not asking for much because he knows times are hard, but I would give him the world if I could. He deserves it. My daughters never complain, and they love coming to work with me.”
Gifts on the girls’ list include dolls, a Little People set and “big hair bows,” while her son enjoys Lego sets. Clothing is also needed.
The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported the Salvation Army for more than 60 years. Money raised provides clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays, as well as support for Kids’ Café, summer camps and other programs.
Families like those mentioned in this article are counting on the generosity of Santa Fund donors to help their children enjoy the trappings of the season.