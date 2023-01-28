Mary Blossom
Mary Blossom of Manchester looks for gifts for her children at the Santa Fund Toy Shop in Manchester on Dec. 18. The Santa Fund raised $154,378 this year.

 Jodie Andruskevich/Union Leader/File

The Union Leader Santa Fund raised $153,827 this Christmas season, just shy of the previous year’s campaign, which collected $154,390.

“The community has been very generous this year, and we have received donations in the amount of $10,000 this year,” said Bill Wilson, the Union Leader’s events and public relations manager.