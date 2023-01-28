The Union Leader Santa Fund raised $153,827 this Christmas season, just shy of the previous year’s campaign, which collected $154,390.
“The community has been very generous this year, and we have received donations in the amount of $10,000 this year,” said Bill Wilson, the Union Leader’s events and public relations manager.
The Union Leader Santa Fund has supported the Salvation Army for 60 years. The money raised provides warm clothing, meals and toys for local families during the holidays and also supports summer camps and other programs and services.
In its first year, the Santa Fund brought in $1,000 to support the Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts. Since then, the campaign has raised nearly $8 million from local businesses and individual donors.
This past Christmas, the fund received about 750 donations. “The average donation is up due to the larger donation amounts, and every bit helps,” Wilson said. “The individuals and businesses have gone above and beyond this year, and we appreciate all the donations.”
The Salvation Army “adopted out” 67 families, which means they were paired with local donors who provided toys and other holiday items. Parents of those families did not have to visit the Santa Fund Toy Shop, the annual event where parents can pick gifts for their children.
The spike in the adoption rate was welcome, said Bob Champagne, community center director for the Salvation Army.
“That was slow the last couple of years because of COVID,” he said.
About 1,100 families received gifts this year for more than 2,100 children.
Contribute to the Santa Fund at unionleader.com/santafund or mail a check to The Santa Fund, c/o New Hampshire Union Leader, PO Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03109. Donations made now will be included in next season’s Santa Fund contribution lists published in the Union Leader.