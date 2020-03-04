A longtime advocate for Merrimack schools and a dedicated community volunteer is being mourned.
Stanley Heinrich, chairman of the school district's budget committee, died last week after battling a series of illnesses.
On Tuesday, the town moderator held a moment of silence to recognize Heinrich during the school district's deliberative session; traditionally, Heinrich has been the individual to provide highlights on the school budget during the annual meeting.
Instead, those in attendance grieved his absence.
Lynn Christensen, town moderator, urged the public to reflect on all that Heinrich has given to the town.
At the age of 68, Heinrich spent the last 33 years serving as an elected official on the former Merrimack town budget committee and the current school district budget committee.
"Stan was a person that gave me a sense of place," said Chuck Mower, vice-chairman of the school budget committee, who said Heinrich was a man full of noble attributes.
After first serving on the town budget committee, Heinrich then devoted the past 28 years as a member of the school budget committee, often serving as chairman, said Mower.
"Twenty-eight years of working on the school budget committee to help education, to help the investment that we have all made in our community and to make sure the things he enjoyed the most in giving was education and health," said Mower.
Aside from his elected position, Heinrich previously worked as an EMT for the Merrimack Ambulance Rescue Service, and he worked for the American Red Cross providing training seminars. He also served on the school district's planning and building committee.
"We can all reflect quietly on his contributions and his accomplishments," said Mower.
From the day he moved to Merrimack 35 years ago, Heinrich began volunteering in the community that welcomed him, added Mower.