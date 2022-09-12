Instead of moving south in retirement in the late 1980s, Reed Clark and his wife, Phyllis, settled at his family’s farmhouse built in 1843 in Londonderry. The decision to move came after working more than 37 years at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.

The now 93-year-old quickly became known as the face of Londonderry, joining the Rotary Club and showing up to most municipal meetings — especially when it had to do with the budget. He is the club’s longest serving member.