Instead of moving south in retirement in the late 1980s, Reed Clark and his wife, Phyllis, settled at his family’s farmhouse built in 1843 in Londonderry. The decision to move came after working more than 37 years at the U.S. Department of State in Washington, D.C.
The now 93-year-old quickly became known as the face of Londonderry, joining the Rotary Club and showing up to most municipal meetings — especially when it had to do with the budget. He is the club’s longest serving member.
In a few weeks, the couple will move back to D.C. to be closer to family. The Rotary Club and members of the town’s police department helped pull off a surprise party for the Clarks at the The Coach Stop Restaurant & Tavern Monday morning.
A Facebook post announcing the party called Reed “Londonderry’s most Esteemed and Cherished Citizen of All Time.” He moved to town full-time around 1989.
“You couldn’t go to a town meeting or budget meeting, school board meeting without Reed Clark being there with a question or two during the meeting,” said Mike Dolan, president of the Rotary Club of Londonderry.
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham wanted to make sure the Clarks were sent off in style when he found out they were moving at a recent Rotary Club meeting.
Clark still has a sharp sense of humor, which showed when Dolan handed Phyllis, 91, a bouquet of flowers.
“They never gave me one of those,” Clark said.
“You know what? You’re not getting any of those today either,” Dolan joked back.
While people came and went throughout the morning, about 30 people joined in for a brief presentation of a plaque, which read: “In appreciation and recognition of outstanding service, loyalty, and devotion to the ideals of Rotary for over 30 years.”
Clark never missed a Rotary meeting in those 30 years. He would attend other clubs while out of town, which counted towards his “perfect attendance.”
“I did what I did because it was my profound duty when I grew up to do what I did. I saw a cow, I milked it,” he said.
Living at a farm, he did actually milk cows. His great-grandfather built the farmhouse on 300 acres, where they grew potatoes and raised chickens.
Clark, who lived in several other countries growing up, hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps in the foreign consul and work at embassies around the world. A physical disability prevented him from doing it.
He was assigned to the civil service in the passport office of the Department of State. Although tedious at times, he said he enjoyed the work.
His daughter, Jeanne Baxter, said the decision to move was made after a recent fall. The farmhouse will remain in the family. The couple has five children and 17 grandchildren.
Dolan met Clark in 1990 as a member of the budget committee. He was a member of the Taxpayer Association, which took positions on budget and town and school projects. He remained active until recently.
“He has done more for the town than we can quantify,” Dolan said. “His spirit is really Londonderry’s spirit. His spirit has a lot to do with how this town has moved and how his family influenced it. When he moves away, it will be a big gap to fill.”
He also volunteered as a scout master, on the parish council at Blessed Sacrament Church, with the Historic Society and other groups. He donated the old Clark Blacksmith Shop to the town.
Several mentioned how people could disagree and still be friends, including former Police Chief Joe Ryan, who came from York, Maine, to wish the Clarks the best.
“Reed had the ability if you had a disagreement with him, that was OK,” Ryan said. “Him and Phyllis in all the years I’ve known them have never indicated a dislike for anyone. Never.”
The organizers handed out pins with Clark’s photo and his signature phrase, ”Carry on!”
Clark said he doesn’t want to move and described it as “loathsome,” but the Rotary plans to collect donations and gifts to send to the couple after they get settled. He told a few attending he would try to learn Zoom to stay in touch.
“I hate to leave here,” he said.
For many years, he served on the Old Home Day committee and one year he was named grand marshal for the parade.