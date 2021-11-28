WATERVILLE VALLEY -- After a “gap year” in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plungers were back in force Saturday, jumping into a frigid Corcoran Pond to raise money for Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports (WVAS).
The 9th annual Cold Turkey Plunge drew scores of colorfully clad and sometimes barely-clad participants to the pond at Town Square that is named after the late Tom Corcoran, the master developer of Waterville Valley resort, a two-time Olympic skier and member of the U.S. National Ski Hall of Fame.
The resort that Corcoran helped develop features one of the first adaptive-sports programs in the U.S., which for the 2021/2022 ski season will be one of six programs nationwide --- along with those at Cannon and Loon -- to begin using the TetraSki.
According to the University of Utah Rehabilitation Research and Development Team, the TetraSki “represents technology that has finally caught up with our adaptive skiers' dreams as it offers independent skiing for people with complex physical disabilities.”
Like actor Christopher Reeve’s wheelchair, the TetraSki, said Dean Haymes of Nashua, who has been a ski instructor with WVAS for more than 20 years, features what is known as “sip and puff steering,” allowing the skier to control turning and speed with a joystick or their own breath.
The TetraSki is expected to arrive at WVAS sometime in December, he said, and will be put into use once instructors have been trained on it.
With a price of around $25,000, the TetraSki is not cheap, said Jim Waddell, the head of training and education at WVAS who, after some further reflection, added “It’s all expensive” of the equipment that WVAS acquires to provide an alpine experience for persons with a wide range of physical challenges.
A selectman in Hampton, Waddell and his family have first-hand experience with adaptive athletics and with the champions it produces.
His son Chris was a downhill racer at Middlebury College when a ski accident left him paralyzed from the waist down. Nonetheless, when the younger Waddell competed in a monoski in the 1992 Paralympic Games in France, he won two silver medals in slalom and giant slalom.
Chris Waddell ultimately competed in five winter and four summer Paralympics —competing in track and field events in the latter -- and won a combined 13 medals.
Among the most decorated male monoskiers in U.S. history, Waddell -- along with Franconia’s Tyler Walker and Anjali Forber-Pratt of Massachusetts -- was a Paralympics champion whose journey included time at WVAS, which hosts about 1,000 skiers per season, said Haymes.
“We handle every disability,” he said; “We will adapt to whomever comes in.”
To make that possible requires money and toward that end, the WVAS holds two annual fundraisers, the first and most important of which is the Cold Turkey Plunge.
Haymes said it was an honor for Waterville Valley to be chosen to implement use of the TetraSki, adding that having three of the six resorts doing so are in New Hampshire, also reflects well on the Granite State.
He and Jim Waddell thanked everyone who got wet Saturday to benefit WVAS, both teams -- among them The Wild Animals, Undertrained and Overconfident and the Stone Cold Hotties -– as well as individuals, like Michael Koppel, who was topless and sauntered into Corcoran Pond wearing tights and a pink tutu.
As is traditional, Larry Gannon, a WVAS volunteer who founded the Cold Turkey Plunge, was the last person to go in the water, which, he conceded, “was very cold.”
The cold water was exacerbated by gusty winds and a temperature of 21 degrees, which, he said, made the plunging experience a downright chilly one.
He commended Plunge co-emcees Cass Weglarz and Tom Gross for spending hours pond-side in the elements, providing color commentary and doing introductions, and WVAS Executive Director Cynthia Powell for her behind-the-scenes work.
A resident of Dighton, Mass., Gannon summed up that the 2021 plunge was very successful, both in terms of money raised and also in the number of plungers and spectators.
“It’s becoming quite an event,” said Gannon.