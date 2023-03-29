Hampton parking

A pedestrian walks along the sidewalk next to the beach on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton last week.. In the foreground is the center island parking lot.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

With winter in the rear-view mirror and warmer days not too far off, officials at the state Division of Parks and Recreation are set to launch an enhanced parking program April 1 at metered lots in the Seacoast region.

Partnering with IPS Group Inc. and ParkMobile, the new parking system offers two pay-by-phone mobile application options: ParkMobile and Park Smarter.