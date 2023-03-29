With winter in the rear-view mirror and warmer days not too far off, officials at the state Division of Parks and Recreation are set to launch an enhanced parking program April 1 at metered lots in the Seacoast region.
Partnering with IPS Group Inc. and ParkMobile, the new parking system offers two pay-by-phone mobile application options: ParkMobile and Park Smarter.
The system will offer a pay-by-plate system with both the pay-by-phone and pay station options -- meaning guests will no longer need to display the receipt on the dashboard of their vehicle.
Beachgoers will use their vehicle license plate number when they pay to park, and will now be able to use pay-by-phone mobile applications to add time to their existing parking spot without trekking back to a pay station, regardless of the initial payment method.
“This ultimately saves time for our visitors, giving them more time to enjoy our gorgeous seacoast state parks,” said Brian Wilson, director of the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, in a statement. “The drive behind this initiative is simple. We wanted to make our parking system smarter and easier, while providing more convenient payment options for our visitors.”
State parks in the Seacoast region charge for parking between April 1 and Oct. 31.
Park staff will be available throughout the roll out of the system to assist guests and act as ambassadors for this new parking system, officials said.