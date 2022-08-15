Organizers have scheduled another neighborhood meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans for a new nonprofit community center on the city’s West Side.
The center would be named after Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural construction firm, who died in June 2021 at 67.
Residents are invited to discuss the project Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Parkside Middle School, 75 Park Side Ave. in Manchester.
The Mark Stebbins Community Center is a new project being planned for the West Side to bring services for children and families in a central, walkable and easy to get to location. Several service providers will be located together in the community center.
Last month, aldermen determined it was in the best interest of the city to sell the land — located at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School — for $600,000 to the group looking to build the proposed $17 million project.
The land was deemed surplus on a voice vote, with only Ward 8 Alderman Ed Sapienza opposed. Ward 12’s Erin George-Kelly recused herself from voting due to a conflict of interest.
The center’s board of directors also includes former Gov. John Lynch and Stebbins’s brother, Henry.
Neighbors of the proposed center have expressed concerns about the project, including dozens who spoke out at a previous neighborhood meeting on the building — expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
Organizers of the meeting say those that want to share their thoughts on the proposal can do so by:
• Writing down thoughts or questions on notecards provided at the meeting, which will be then be read through as time allows, or;
• Speak at the meeting, though organizers ask that comments be limited to three minutes.
Mark Stebbins and his wife Sally are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted to city officials.
The group has said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
Once the location for the center is acquired and a needs analysis completed, organizers will begin the design process, determine the nonprofit agencies that will be located there and raise funds. A survey was distributed in 10 different languages to get feedback from residents.
The West Side, home to 25% of the city’s residents, is a high-density urban area with pockets of extreme poverty, according to information provided by the center.