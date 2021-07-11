BRENTWOOD — A section of Route 125 through Brentwood has been renamed the “Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway” in honor of the local officer shot and killed after responding to a domestic call in 2014.
More than 100 people attended a dedication ceremony Saturday at Swasey Central School, where Arkell’s wife, Heather, and two daughters, Lauren and Kimberly, unveiled the large sign that will be placed along the busy highway.
Jon Morgan, a former Democratic state senator from Brentwood who authored the bill to rename the highway, called Arkell a “community hero.”
“Today we honor the sacrifice officer Arkell made for our town, for our community, by renaming Brentwood’s portion of state Route 125 in his honor so that his memory, the memory of his willingness to lend a helping hand, his perpetual smile, his selfless service will be a daily reminder to us all,” Morgan told the dozens of law enforcement officers, local residents and members of the Arkell family during the ceremony that included a flyover by a New Hampshire State Police helicopter.
Arkell, 48, was ambushed by gunman Michael Nolan, 47, when he showed up at the residence on May 12, 2014, after neighbors reported an argument between Nolan and his elderly father. Nolan later set fire to the home, which eventually exploded. Authorities determined that Nolan, who was found dead, died of an apparent suicide.
Arkell’s close friend, Brentwood officer John Turner, said he’s felt a personal responsibility to educate others on Arkell’s legacy since his death as he is the last remaining member of the department who worked with him.
He described Arkell as a humble man who was dedicated to serving the community that he loved and called home.
“Our community is closer and stronger because of him, and for that we will forever be thankful,” Turner said.
Arkell’s daughter Kimberly, 24, said the memorial highway sign will serve as the most visible public reminder about what happened to her father as it will be seen daily by Route 125 drivers.
“It was a beautiful ceremony. The speeches were all amazing and really encompassed how we feel about Brentwood and how my dad felt about Brentwood. It was really nice and the sign looks amazing. We’re really excited for it to go up,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-NH, spoke about Arkell’s commitment to service and community.
Hassan was serving as New Hampshire’s governor when Arkell was killed and came to Brentwood to join law enforcement officials when his death was announced hours after the shooting.
“It’s been more than seven years since Steve answered the call to duty and made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting his community. In the years since this tragic loss it’s been an honor to get to know a little bit more about Steve and the Arkell family and to understand his immeasurable impact in this community, but beyond this community,” Hassan said.
“He was a dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend. Both in and out of uniform he worked tirelessly to serve Brentwood as a police officer, as a local builder, a lacrosse coach and someone who frequently dedicated his time and effort to helping others,” she said.
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas, D-NH, said the tragedy continues to be felt across the state to this day.
“The Officer Stephen Arkell Memorial Highway will stand as a reminder of his sacrifice and contribution to this community. It also reminds us of the impact people have when they dedicate their lives to serving others,” he said.