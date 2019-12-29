MANCHESTER — It can be difficult in the middle of winter, when the days are long and darker and the weather keeps people from getting outside, to find things to be happy about.
Starr Shallow from the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester and Southern New Hampshire will explore ways to find that happiness again during a program — “How to Live Joyfully, Even When it’s Hard” — at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the William B. Cashin Senior Activity Center, 151 Douglas St.,
Shallow also will look at why laughter is so important to health.
Seating is limited. To attend sign up at the center’s front desk or call 624-6533.
AARP Smart Driving class scheduled in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Community Health Services of Catholic Medical Center is offering the AARP Smart Driver course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
The classroom refresher is designed for drivers 50 and older, but is open to licensed drivers of any age. The class does not involve driving or tests; the focus is on learning about adjustments in driving techniques that can be made as people get older. It also will explore how issues ranging from medication to the newest auto technology can affect driving ability.
The class will be held at 195 McGregor St., lower level, Suite LL 22. People may bring a lunch or visit the CMC cafe during a break. Preregistration is required; to sign up, call 626-2626.
Londonderry center graduates driving class
Londonderry — A second group of seniors graduated Dec. 10 from the AARP Smart Driver course brought to the Londonderry Senior Center by the Londonderry Senior Affairs Department.
Laurie Renke, Londonderry transportation coordinator, took the online version of the class before introducing it to the senior center.
“I am very impressed with how AARP presents the online course and hoped the in-person class would be even better. After all, it has been many, many years since most of us received our driver’s license,” Renke said.
She said the course touches upon many topics, including the many changes on the roadways and with cars and how aging affects driving.
“One important example is the anti-lock brakes cars have today. No more pumping the brakes. In fact, that is dangerous to do now,” said Renke, who added that she prefers the classroom version of Smart Driver because the small class size lends itself to group discussions, sharing of experiences and questions. “Plus it’s also fun.”
Renke also praised the volunteer instructor, Bill Sparks, who is certified by AARP of New Hampshire to teach the class. “Every single student has had wonderful things to say about his teaching style and passion for helping seniors feel more comfortable behind the wheel, as well as making the roads safer. Many have shared they are more confident in their ability to be safe on the road,” Renke said.
She said the class will be offered again when eight students have signed up on the waiting list or in April, whichever comes first. It’s not necessary to be a Londonderry resident to enroll in the center’s class.
The six-hour class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. To sign up, stop by the center between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays or call 432-8554. Informational flyers about the course are available at the center or online at aarpnh.org.
Free chair massages planned at Chapin center
NEW LONDON — The Chapin Senior Center, 37 Pleasant St., will offer free 15-minute chair massage sessions on Thursday, Jan. 16.
Appointments with Teresa Colangelo, a licensed massage therapist, will begin at 10 a.m. To schedule an appointment, call the Kearsarge Area Council on Aging at 526-6368.
More information about the center’s activities also is available at www.coachapincenter.org.
Seniors created cards for members of the military
HANOVER — Residents of Wheelock Terrace Assisted Living wanted to be sure members of the military serving overseas received season’s greetings from back home.
A group of residents gathered Dec. 9 — National Christmas Card Day — to make handcrafted cards with personal messages. Many of the seniors were either veterans or spouses of veterans.
“The holidays are the perfect time to give back and show people you care,” said Rebecca Henry, life enrichment director of Wheelock Terrace, who added that creating the cards was meaningful for the residents and for the service members who received their cheery messages. “It’s amazing what you can do with a dab of glue, a pop of color, glitter, jewels, pipe cleaners and construction paper,” Henry said.
For residents like Dorothy and Duncan Aspinwall, Barbara Easton and Sid Letter, there was much reminiscing going on as they recounted stories from their or their loved ones’ service.
For more information about Wheelock Terrace, look for its web page at www.terracecommunities.com.
Variety of memory cafes scheduled for January
People with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia and their families and caregivers are welcome to attend special cafes that are offered at sites throughout New Hampshire. Each cafe offers families a blend of social time and support, in safe and relaxed environments.
• Concord: Capital Area Memory Cafe, third Wednesday of the month, 2-4 p.m., at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. A collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges. Caregiver roundtable discussions an option. Refreshments provided. Cafe is free; no registration required. For information: 230-5673. Next: Jan. 15. Roundtable topic: “The Emotional Side of Caregiving.”
• Dover: Alzheimer’s Cafe, third Thursday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Children’s Museum of New Hampshire, 6 Washington St. Reservations not needed. Cafe is free, but donations accepted. Sponsored by Wentworth Senior Living. For information: 742-2002 or www.childrens-museum.org. Next: Jan. 16.
• Dover: Dementia Memory Cafe, second Tuesday of the month, 1:30 p.m., Langdon Place of Dover, 60 Middle Road. Free. Held in partnership with Cornerstone VNA. Open to the public. Roundtable discussion, 2-3 p.m., with guest speakers for caregivers while a fun activity is planned for those with dementia. Reservations not required. For information: 743-4110 ext. 224. Next: Jan. 14. Roundtable topic: “Grief and Dementia.”
• Exeter: Alzheimer’s Café, second Tuesday, 2-4 p.m., Exeter Senior Center, 30 Court St. Sponsored by Easterseals NH. Free. Reservations suggested, but walk-ins welcome. For information: group leader Tracy Gillick, tgillick@eastersealsnh.org. Next: Jan. 13.
• Hanover: Upper Valley Memory Cafe, usually the first Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Howe Library’s Mayer Room, 13 South St., but the cafe will not be held in January. Registration requested. Includes breakfast, activities and entertainment. For information or to sign up: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Aging Resource Center at 653-3460 or AgingCenter@hitchcock.org or register at http://bit.ly/355hXCW. Next: Feb. 1.
• Manchester: Alzheimer’s Cafe, second Wednesday of the month, 2-4 p.m., Currier Museum of Art, 150 Ash St. Free. No RSVP required. For information: Lynn Thomson at 669-6144 ext. 151, or lthomson@currier.org. Next: Jan. 8.
• Manchester: Memory Lane Cafe, fourth Wednesday of the month, 9:30-11:30 a.m., Easterseals NH, 555 Auburn St. Reservations suggested, but drop-ins welcome. For reservations: Shirley Gordon at 621-3569 or sagordon@eastersealsnh.org. Next: Jan. 22.
• Milford: Memory Lane Cafe, third Wednesday of the month, 10-11:30 a.m., Milton Town Hall, Route 125. Sponsored by Easterseals NH. For information or reservations: caregiver coach Rebecca Hafner at rhafner@eastersealsnh.org or 335-1770 ext. 103. Next: Jan. 15.
• Peterborough: Memory Cafe, usually the first Thursday of the month (but not in January), 2-3 p.m., Summerhill Assisted Living pub, 183 Old Dublin Road. Free. Reservations appreciated. Call 924-6238. The cafe will resume in February.
.
Send text and photos for Seniors News to to banderson@unionleader.com or to Union Leader, P.O. Box 9555, Manchester, NH 03108-9555. Attn: Barbara Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.