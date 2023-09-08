9/11 Steel Artifact Memorial in Portsmouth

The 9/11 Steel Artifact Memorial in Portsmouth outside City Hall.

 Provided City of Portsmouth

Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, is the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks that killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The victims of the attacks will be remembered in ceremonies across the state on Monday.

Portsmouth