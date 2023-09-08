Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, is the 22nd anniversary of the terror attacks that killed 2,977 people at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. The victims of the attacks will be remembered in ceremonies across the state on Monday.
Portsmouth
An observance will take place outside Police Headquarters/Portsmouth City Hall on Monday at the site of the 9/11 Steel Artifact Memorial. The service will start at 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane hit the World Trade Center towers in New York City. Residents and visitors are invited to join for the brief outdoor service. Attendees are encouraged to bring a flower or bouquet to lay at the foot of the 9/11 Steel Artifact to honor the memory of these heroes and victims.
Hudson
A 9/11 observance will be held at the town of Hudson’s 9/11 Memorial in Benson Park at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Patriotic songs will be sung by the Alvirne B-Naturals with Presentation of Arms by American Legion Post No. 48 and wreath laying by the police and fire chiefs.
Rindge
A reading of the names of the Sept. 11 victims will be presented at the Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge. The memorial will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Monday, rain or shine. The Cathedral of the Pines is a non-denominational sanctuary. The public is invited.
The remembrance is organized by Remember to Remember September 11. The solemn ceremony will take approximately three hours.
Volunteers for the memorial include Jaffrey and New Ipswich Boy Scouts of America, Jaffrey-Rindge Ambulance Memorial, students and faculty of Franklin Pierce University, Dublin Fire Department and many others.
Portsmouth/Wood Island
Swim With A Mission (SWAM) will lead a ceremony to mark the anniversary and pause to remember lives lost on that fateful day and beyond.
The event will be held from 3–6 p.m.
Invited guests will travel by boat to Wood Island, which holds a rich military history in New Hampshire. Once ashore, an evening of events will commence, highlighted by a Navy SEAL demonstration of a parachute descent onto the island. Swim With A Mission invites Seacoast residents to board their boats and gather in the bay beside the island to witness the ceremony and Navy SEAL descent.
The ceremony will conclude with an homage to the 94 fallen service members from New Hampshire who have paid the ultimate price since the inception of the Global War On Terror.
Other ceremonies:
Hampton: American Legion Post No. 35, 69 High St., in Hampton will host a day of remembrance ceremony on Monday at 5 p.m.
Brentwood: A remembrance ceremony will be held at the Brentwood Fire Department on Monday starting at 9:45 a.m. All are welcome to attend. At around 10:45 the Patriot Riders of America NH chapter will ride by.
New Boston: New Boston Fire & Rescue will perform the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday beginning at 8:30 a.m. at Central Fire Station. All are invited to attend. The event is rain or shine.