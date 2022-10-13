Chief Edward Garone watched a parade of vehicles in honor of his retirement on Sept, 30. With him were, from left: wife Blanche, daughter Vicky Moran of Lebanon, and son Mike Garone of the Derry Fire Department.
Allegra Boverman/Union Leader
Mourning bunting for retired Police Chief Edward Garone is draped in front of the police station following his death on Tuesday.
DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Retired Derry Police Chief Edward Garone’s police car is draped with mourning bunting in front of the police station following his death on Tuesday.
Graveside services for long-time Derry Police Chief Edward B. Garone will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 20 at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, concluding with military honors.
Garone, who served as the town’s police chief for half a century until his retirement last month, died Tuesday of a lengthy illness.
The Vermont native served as a law enforcement officer for 58 years, beginning on Oct. 15, 1964, with the Lebanon Police Department. He served as chief in Derry from June 1, 1972, when he was 29, until his retirement Sept. 30.
In recognition of Garone’s funeral services, Gov. Chris Sununu directed that all flags on public buildings and grounds in New Hampshire be lowered to half-staff on Oct. 20 from sunrise to sunset.
“As New Hampshire’s longest serving Chief of Police, Chief Garone’s half a century of leadership to his community is extraordinary and unprecedented,” Sununu said in a statement Thursday.
“His loss will be felt by many, but the legacy he leaves behind will benefit Derry and New Hampshire for generations to come.”