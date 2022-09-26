Noelle Lambert has never let the fact she’s an amputee hold her back.

But even she, a Paralympian and the first above-the-knee amputee to compete in the reality TV game show “Survivor,” lay awake at night for weeks wondering how her leg — the prosthetic one — would hold up in challenges involving sand, surf, and even storms.

Noelle Lambert on Survivor

Noelle Lambert of Manchester in a scene from “Survivor.” How to maintain her prosthetic leg posed unique challenges for Lambert as she prepared for the competition in Fiji.
Noelle Lambert on Survivor

Noelle Lambert of Manchester is a competitor on Season 43 of “Survivor.” Lambert lost her left leg in a moped accident in 2016.
Noelle Lambert

Paralympian Noelle Lambert, a competitor on CBS’s “Survivor,” talks with a reporter at Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, where she is a client.