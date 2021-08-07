Robert Real says he doesn’t understand why so many people find the hand-lettered signs he has posted on his Farmington property hateful and hurtful.
“They should at least have a little bit of toleration,” he said.
But the signs, easily visible on Meetinghouse Hill Road, would appear anything but tolerant.
One says “Negroes are Dangerous,” another “End queer faggot homo marriage,” and still another “Deport illegal aliens.”
There’s a sign criticizing Massachusetts and its “crappy” residents and another that reads: “Burn in hell Ted Kennedy for the murder of Mary Jo.”
The signs, which have been posted on Real’s Meetinghouse Hill Road property for well over a decade, have sparked numerous complaints to the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit.
One woman called to say the signs “are extremely hateful and hate speech is not protected by the 1st amendment so she doesn’t believe that those signs or ideas have any place in NH,” according to the unit’s notes on the case.
Real, a talkative, self-described hermit who grew up in New Jersey, said he moved to Farmington in 2004 and put up his first sign about a year later.
He calls them “The Signs of Truth.”
Real, 74, spends his winters in Florida, where similar signs are posted on his property there, he said.
Real — “spelled the opposite of fake,” he says — said he has a right to freedom of speech.
“I’m an opinionated guy. Rather than let my feelings just stay to myself, why not broadcast it by going up on an extension ladder and posting on a tree?” he said in a phone interview last week.
Numerous complaints
Real sounded surprised to hear that the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit had received numerous complaints that his signs are hate speech.
“I don’t think they convey hate. They convey the truth, the facts, and they can’t really dispute it,” he said.
“If the Attorney General of the state thinks there’s anything offensive, why don’t they try to contact me or send me letters?” he said.
Still, he said, “It’s a matter of freedom of speech. They can’t do anything about it.”
That’s true, said Farmington Police Chief John “Jay” Drury.
Drury said the signs have been drawing complaints for many years. He patiently explains to callers that he may not agree with what’s posted, but he has to defend Real’s rights.
“It is his right to exercise his free speech,” he said. “It’s his property.”
“We’ll do our best to explain to people that we are aware of it and it is his right even though it’s profanity,” Drury said. “I guess one person’s definition of vulgar is different than another’s.”
Real’s neighbors may have gotten used to the signs over the years, but they don’t like them.
One family painted “God is love” on a rock at the end of their driveway. Another put up signs with positive messages.
And last year, a small group demonstrated against the signs near Real’s property.
He wasn’t home.
About 18 months ago, someone painted over the signs.
If the culprit had been found, that person could have been charged with vandalism, Chief Drury said.
Real repainted most of the signs.
Neighbors’ response
A longtime neighbor who didn’t want his name in the paper called Real “an unusual person” but said he thinks he is harmless.
Real is kind of a fixture in town, he said. He rides his bicycle to town, picking up trash along the way.
Still, the neighbor says he does wish the signs were gone. “I don’t think they help the neighborhood at all, or the town,” he said.
Real is still in Florida, after some health complications kept him there past his usual departure date. But later this month, he plans to pack his two cats, Meow and Ginger, into their pet carriers and strap them onto a luggage rack on his motorcycle for the trip north. “I love the cats so much,” he said.
Before he retired, Real said, he worked a lot of “blue collar” jobs, pumping gas and later working for a rental car agency, picking up cars from remote locations and delivering them to airport hubs. He waited until he was 70 to start collecting Social Security, he said.
A Catholic, he puts a dollar in the collection basket every Sunday at the church he attends in Florida, Real said.
He seemed surprised to hear that a lot of people feel hurt and offended by his signs.
“Why don’t they write a letter or postcard to say ‘I feel upset with your signs?’” he asked. “I never had anyone say that to me.”
Chief Drury said neighbors along Meetinghouse Hill Road at one point put up their own “friendly” signs to counter the messages. “Everybody’s exercising their free speech on this little section of road,” he said.
For now, the complaints have quieted down, Drury said, with leaves on the trees covering most of the signs. “I kind of like this time of year,” he said.
But the chief said, “As soon as the leaves fall, I bet in October or November, we’ll get a few more phone calls.”