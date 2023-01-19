US-NEWS-GARTH-REBA-JAMES-TAYLOR-COLOR-5-SMG.jpg

David Crosby sings one of Crosby, Stills & Nash’s older crowd favorites with the rest of the group in 1992 at the New York State Fairgrounds during their acoustic tour.

 Lora Gordon/Syracuse Post-Standard

David Crosby, one of the most influential rock singers of the 1960s and ‘70s with the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (CSNY) has died at the age of 81, Variety reported on Thursday, citing a statement from Crosby’s wife.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away” Variety quoted his wife, Jan Dance, as saying in the statement.