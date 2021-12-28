The two New Hampshire brothers who died in a fiery crash Sunday at a New Jersey toll plaza were doing one of the things they loved best — visiting their younger sisters and brother, according to their grieving sister.
Reachthon “Tonny” Khiev, 31, and his brother, Reachsieh “Johnny” Khiev, 27, worked for a home health care agency in the Manchester area and took advantage of the holiday break to visit their family in the Atlantic City area. Born in Cambodia, the two brothers moved to the United States with their family when they were young.
They had spent the day shopping and dining, and were going to drop off their two sisters and then head back to New Hampshire, according to a post on GoFundMe by another sister, Mimi Khiev, who lives in Manchester.
“Unfortunately, it was their best and last Christmas as a family,” she wrote.
According to New Jersey news accounts, the accident took place on the Atlantic City Expressway about 9 p.m. Sunday.
Also killed was their younger sister, Keotepie Khiev, 14, a high-honor student at Atlantic City High School with dreams of studying abroad in Paris.
Witnesses told WPVI-TV in Philadelphia that the car struck the toll plaza and became engulfed in flames.
On his Facebook page, Wil Del Valle wrote about seeing the car in flames and holding and comforting the one survivor, a 12-year-old sister. At one point, she walked back to the car hoping to rescue her sister and brothers, he wrote.
{span}”I won’t forget the sounds or smells, and I won’t forget this brave 12-year-old girl who got out of the car, and was desperately thinking of her family. She wanted them out of the car but she did all she could,” he wrote.{/span}
The death hits the family hard. The Khiev brothers were supporting their parents and three younger siblings in Atlantic City, according to Mimi Khiev.
She coaxed her brothers, who were living in Texas, to move to New Hampshire to find work. Johnny moved to New Hampshire about three years ago, Tonny six months later.
She said the two brothers enjoyed New Hampshire. Work was not as demanding as Texas, she said, and each had their own apartment; Johnny in Manchester and Tonny in Hooksett.
When not working, they fished at Lake Massabesic, kayaked, hiked and camped in the White Mountains. The brothers and Mimi Khiev were drawn to the beauty of the state, but what they appreciated most was the proximity to Atlantic City and the remainder of the family.
The brothers dreamed of opening a donut shop and had plans to move the remaining siblings to New Hampshire next year, according to the GoFundMe page.
“They both had a huge heart and were full of life. They touched so many people’s lives and deserved so much more life than they got,” the GoFundMe page reads.
The family initially set a goal of $20,000 but boosted it to $40,000 once donations started pouring in. One anonymous donor made a $10,000 contribution.
As of Tuesday night, the site had raised more than $38,000. Any donations that exceed funeral expenses will be used to move the remainder of the family to New Hampshire and pay for any therapy for the surviving sister, the GoFundMe page reads.
WPVI said the accident remains under investigation, and Mimi Khiev said she has no idea what happened.
But she said Tonny drinks only rarely and would never drive after drinking.
“Tonny is a safe driver. He doesn’t exceed the speed limit in Manchester,” she sdaid.