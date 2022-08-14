Veteran skydivers and those who’ve never jumped out of a plane are invited to be part of the United Way of Greater Nashua’s annual “Skydive United” fundraiser, which will raise funds for the United Way of Greater Nashua Ending Youth Homelessness Fund.
The fundraiser is Saturday, Aug. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fund is intended to support some of the more than 400 young people in the community who are experiencing homelessness today. The goal of the event is to expand the Ending Youth Homelessness fund to continue supporting the needs of the hundreds of youth experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in our community. These needs include placement in host homes or transitional housing, work uniforms, drivers licenses, and the many other needs which arise and are needed to give kids a hand up in life.
Eleven skydivers participated in 2021’s “Skydive United” event, one of whom was a formerly homeless youth who was a member of the organization’s “Youth Success Project.”
Although all of last year’s participants were first-time jumpers, veteran skydivers are welcomed as participants. In 2021 the event raised $33,000, an increase from the fundraiser’s 2020 total of around $23,000.
This project is sponsored by Boston Billiards Club and Casino (Naming /Helmet Sponsor), St. Joseph Hospital (Corporate Team Sponsor), Shaheen and Gordon ( Video and Landing Zone Sponsor), and Northeast Delta Dental and Bar Harbor Bank and Trust (Banner Sponsors).