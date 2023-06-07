FRANKLIN – Joined by hundreds of community members, Dan Hughes mourned his murdered daughter and granddaughter during a candlelight vigil Tuesday on the baseball field at the Bessie Rowell Community Center.
But to chants of “Brina, Brina,” which is short for Abrianna, Hughes and the vigil attendees also celebrated the recovery of a second granddaughter who was injured in the June 3 shooting.
Nicole Hughes, 35, and her daughter Ariella Bell, 18 months, were shot multiple times by Jamie Bell, 42, who was Hughes’ boyfriend and Ariella’s father, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Bell also shot Abrianna, 5, who was Hughes’ daughter from a previous relationship, before fleeing the scene and later taking his life on the bank of the nearby Merrimack River.
Introduced by a relative, a distraught Dan Hughes walked to home plate during the vigil, but turned his back to the attendees.
“I’m not gonna turn around because I can’t face any of you," he said, before thanking “the entire community for their strong support.”
Hughes said when his family relocated to Franklin in 1993, he soon realized “how close-knit the city is.”
“You are all in our thoughts and prayers,” he told vigil attendees, before the chants of “Brina” began and the girl approached her grandfather, who swept her into his embrace.
After the vigil, which began around 8:30 and lasted for about 30 minutes, a Hughes family member said there would be no public statements at this time, other than those expressed at the vigil.
A GoFundMe set up by Nicole Hughes’ sister Makayla Hughes, is seeking to raise $30,000; as of Wednesday morning, more than $27,000 had been contributed.
Makayla Hughes wrote that all money raised would be used to “ensure Brina receives anything she may need as far as medical bills, a college fund, and any future needs that might come up.”