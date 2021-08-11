The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake was recorded in Canterbury early Wednesday.
The earthquake, measured at 1.8 magnitude, occurred just before 2 a.m. and was centered east of Interstate 93, off Boyce Road, according to a U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) map posted online.
According to the USGS, New Hampshire has endured hundreds of earthquakes throughout its history.
On Nov. 9, 1810, Exeter was rattled by a magnitude-6 earthquake, accompanied by a noise like a ’great explosion’ directly beneath the area. Windows were broken in Portsmouth.
The Concord region experienced several shocks between 1872 and 1891. Two moderate earthquakes, the first on Nov. 18, 1872, and the second on Dec. 19, 1882, were felt there. The first one lasted 10 seconds and was felt up in Laconia, while the 1882 tremor shook buildings in Dover and Pittsfield.
According to the USGS, the two largest quakes in New Hampshire history occurred four days apart in 1940, Dec. 20 and 24, both centered in Ossipee. Both quakes measured 5.5 on the Richter Scale. Tamworth sustained the most damage, mostly to older homes and chimneys. Reports stated well water was muddy for several days, and minor damage such as cracked walls, broken water pipes, fallen plaster, and broken furniture also occurred.
