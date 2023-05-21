GILFORD – There were a number of interesting craft on display at Saturday’s WinnAero / Laconia Airport Authority “Wings, Water & Wheels” open house, but arguably none more interesting than the Cirrus Vision Jet owned by Mark Woglom.
The owner of Opechee Construction, which was founded by his father, Bill, and which builds hotels and multifamily residences, Woglom, 57, splits his time between Sarasota, Florida and Laconia. He said he got into aviation because he found that flying his own airplane to business meetings throughout the Northeast was more efficient than commercial travel.
A 1984 graduate of Laconia High School and, later, of the University of New Hampshire, Woglom acknowledged that he has owned “a lot of planes,” starting in 2000 when he acquired a Cessna 182.
None of those prior aircraft, however, compares to the Vision Jet which, he said, “is among the easiest planes I’ve ever flown.”
Built by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota, the Vision Jet is powered by a Williams International jet engine that generates 1,825 pounds of thrust and can accommodate five adults and two children. The plane has a top/cruising speed of 365 mph and a range of just under 1,000 miles.
In the event of an emergency, the plane is equipped with a parachute system that will let the jet descend to the ground at a gentle 15 mph, and, should something happen to the pilot, it also boasts an “autoland” feature wherein a passenger can push a button and the plane lands itself.
While those capabilities are not readily apparent from an external observation, what is immediately apparent is that the Vision Jet is its petite size; engine on top design; and split V tail. It is billed by its manufacturer as “the world’s first personal jet.”
What made Woglom’s jet even more unique, with one exception, among the other airplanes at “Wings, Water and Wheels,” was that everyone was welcome to come onboard. The event is a fundraiser for WinnAero, a non-profit that teaches youngsters “the fundamentals of flight and aerospace” to foster “an early understanding of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).”
A year old, the Vision Jet is Woglom’s first jet and he was thrilled to share it at the open house with the public, although he cautioned those who climbed inside to not touch any switches.
“This is the way to travel,” said Sarah Mangers of Meredith, who explored the Vision Jet with her son, Ethan.
While she wanted merely to be a passenger, “he (Ethan) wants one,” said Mangers, with her son adding that the Vision Jet was “probably the best plane” he’d seen at the open house.
A former member of the Laconia Airport Authority, Woglom declined to say how much the jet cost, noting that figure could easily be found in an online search. “If you have to ask,” it might be beyond your budget, he said.
Karen Mitchell, president of WinnAero, said in a news release that Saturday’s open house, in addition to airplanes, had a number of construction and emergency response vehicles that attendees could see up close and touch.
The open house, she said, represented “an excellent opportunity to speak directly with the pilots, operators, police and fire personnel about their planes, vehicles and careers.”