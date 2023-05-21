Mark Woglom
Buy Now

Mark Woglom greets visitors at Saturday’s “Wings, Water & Wheels” open house at Laconia Airport who’ve come to get a close look at his Cirrus Vision Jet.

 John Koziol/Union Leader Correspondent

GILFORD – There were a number of interesting craft on display at Saturday’s WinnAero / Laconia Airport Authority “Wings, Water & Wheels” open house, but arguably none more interesting than the Cirrus Vision Jet owned by Mark Woglom.

The owner of Opechee Construction, which was founded by his father, Bill, and which builds hotels and multifamily residences, Woglom, 57, splits his time between Sarasota, Florida and Laconia. He said he got into aviation because he found that flying his own airplane to business meetings throughout the Northeast was more efficient than commercial travel.

Ethan Mangers and his mom Sarah
Buy Now

Ethan Mangers and his mom Sarah, in the cockpit of a Cirrus Vision Jet at the “Wings, Water & Wheels” open house at Laconia Airport on Saturday.