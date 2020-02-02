SHELBURNE -- For a 48th year, the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association kept the fun in fundraising with its Camp Sno-Mo ride-in this past weekend bringing in more than $124,000 to benefit an Easterseals New Hampshire summer camp for children and young adults with disabilities and special needs.
The ride-in began Friday at the Town & Country Inn and Resort and was highlighted on Saturday with a “Blizzard Bowl” football-themed parade. The ride-in ended Sunday.
All proceeds from the ride-in went to Camp Sno-Mo, which is located within the Griswold Scout Reservation in Gilmanton Iron Works. The camp is sponsored by the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association and operated by Easterseals New Hampshire in a unique, longtime relationship with the Daniel Webster Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Maureen Beauregard, president and CEO of Easterseals New Hampshire, said the ride-in financially supports Camp Sno-Mo and that NHSA members also help to physically maintain it.
“Without the ride-in,” she said, “we wouldn’t have the camp.” Last summer, according to Easterseals New Hampshire, the camp served 159 campers, ages 11-21, from New England and beyond.
At Camp Sno-Mo, campers can inclusively participate alongside Boy Scouts in activities including aquatics, archery, riflery, zip line/rope courses, STEAM programs, arts and crafts, emergency first aid, fire safety and scoutcraft.
Camp Sno-Mo provides a safe, empowering environment for campers, said Beauregard, and attracts staff from all over the world who are eager to learn how the camp does what it does.
The founder and longtime leader of Families in Transition - New Horizons, Beauregard succeeded Larry Gammon as head of Easterseals New Hampshire last November and said during an interview Saturday at Town & Country that she still has much to learn in her new position.
Since its founding in 1936 with the mission of serving children with disabilities, Easterseals New Hampshire has grown to be a “multi-mission organization" with its 13 programs in 2019 touching the lives of 25,000 New Hampshire residents of all ages, “and I don’t know if people really know that,” she said.
She has no questions, however, about the power of Easterseals to change lives for the better.
“My sister, Carolyn, has said that if it wasn’t for Easterseals, she wouldn’t be able to walk,” said Beauregard.
Lucy Ford, president of the NHSA, said when the association formed in 1969, it knew it wanted to help others and in 1973 donated money from the inaugural ride-in to another charitable group.
That group, she said, “thought of us as the Harley riders” of the snow trails, and was somewhat embarrassed to be the beneficiary of the association’s largesse.
An NHSA official at the time knew Gammon, who had joined Easterseals in 1971, and approached him, said Ford.
Since the relationship between the NHSA and Easterseals began, the former has cumulatively raised over $3.5 million for the latter, said Dave Gould, executive director of the association.
Ford and Gould said the NHSA has 104 member clubs, 50 of which held fundraisers such as spaghetti suppers and bake sales, to raise money for the 2020 ride-in.
Ford said 30 clubs attended the ride-in, with Gould noting that the Scrub Oak Scramblers of Madison was tops in participation with 97 members coming up to Shelburne.
Among the farthest-flung clubs was the Baker River Valley Snowmobile Club, whose 250-plus members hail from the towns in and around Mt. Moosilauke, a significant number of whom took the ride-in’s “Blizzard Bowl” theme to heart.
In addition to several sleds that were decked out as football fields -- bookended by snow machines with goal posts -- Victor Henry was found relaxing in a recliner, eating popcorn and drinking soda, while watching his beloved New England Patriots on TV. A mechanic from Dorchester, Henry’s chair was pulled by a snowmobile operated by his better half, Evelyn Ferrell, the NHSA’s Grafton County director. Henry, a former trail master with the BRVSC, said they came up with the idea of the easy-riding easy chair together.
They said they’ve been coming to the Camp Sno-Mo ride-in for the better part of 20 years, with Ferrell adding that “it’s a great cause and one of our favorite weekends” of the riding season.
She complimented Henry for remaining in his seat as the ride-in parade traveled from Town & Country, across Route 2, on to the Androscoggin Valley Country Club, and then back.
“I’m very impressed,” she told him. “You didn’t spill any of the popcorn.”
Although Ferrell thinks Henry’s chair is destined for immediate retirement, Henry had a different take.
“We might have to keep it a while,” he said. “It rode really well.”