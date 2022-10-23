Thamba Mbungu spent a lot of time on the soccer field.
The 2019 Manchester High School Central graduate was captain of the soccer team and hoped to go pro before he was found shot dead at Derryfield Park in Manchester on Oct. 23, 2021. He was 20.
A year later, police have made no arrests. The case remains open and active, a spokesman for the attorney general said last week.
“We have no public updates to report at this point in time,” a statement emailed to the Union Leader reads.
Friends and family gathered at Gill Stadium Sunday afternoon to play a game of soccer — all in Mbungu’s memory. The players were told before kickoff that the game was all about having fun, and remembering Mbungu, who came to the U.S. as a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Several dozen people, including Mbungu’s parents who flew in from Iowa, sat in the stands to cheer on the teams.
Mikel Kabala, 25, who now lives in Connecticut, said he grew up playing soccer in the same neighborhood as Mbungu in Manchester. He traveled back to the Queen City to celebrate Mbungu’s life.
“He was a hard worker,” Kabala said. “He really loved soccer a lot. He spent the majority of his time training. This is someone who was dedicated to the game. That’s the biggest memory I have of him.”
Kabala said he always enjoyed playing with Mbungu and the neighborhood kids.
“Today is more about celebrating,” Kabala said. “Last year when it happened was more so about mourning him. Today it is celebrating his life and the memories we’ve had with him and the most memories we had with him were on the soccer pitch. That is the reason we are playing today.”
Current Central High students joined in the game as well. Mbungu’s brother, Mbambi, who plays for Keene State, also played in the game.
In August 2019, Mbungu was among 70 selected for the New England Revolution Academy squads. Revolution Academy is the only fully-funded professional youth soccer development program in New England. He broke his ankle and wasn’t able to play further.
Hamisi Juma, president and CEO of Safari Youth Club, remembers meeting Mbungu at a refugee camp and watched him grow as a player from Safari, Central High and beyond. He had taken Mbungu back to the Congo in 2021 in hopes he could sign as a pro player there. He was set to return in December.
“He passed away in October,” said Juma, who organized the memorial game.
“It was one of my worst days in America,” he said of Mbungu’s death. “I’ve been here for 12-plus years, but that day was my worst in America.”
Juma said police have been unable to get any solid camera footage from the morning or evening Mbungu was shot. He said the immigrant community feels neglected when it comes to investigations.
Mbungu’s family flew in from Iowa Friday to remember the year since the murder. Prince Mbungu, who moved to join other family in Iowa after the shooting, admits he is uncomfortable being back in Manchester, especially with no answers for who killed his little brother.
“He was supposed to be playing here,” he said.
The family, however, was uplifted by the turnout for the game.
“It is giving us strength and courage, which means there is no time to cry anymore,” he said. “Seeing these people here makes us happy.”
Prince Mbungu went to the police station on Friday for an update on the investigation.
“It is frustrating right now,” he said. “We are planning on hiring a lawyer.”
A good friend of Mbungu, Arlenys Canela, 21, watched from the stands. She often would come to the stadium with Mbungu to watch the school’s football games.
“It is nice to see that everybody came to support him and his family,” she said. “It makes me happy because today was kind of hard. I try to go once a month to his grave to leave some flowers.”
Kabala often thinks of Mbungu, especially when old memories pop up on social media. As for the police investigation?
“We let the police do their job,” Kabala said. “We trust the police to do the best that they can, and everything else is left in the hands of God.”
The family was set to have a private graveside memorial service later Sunday and a gathering at Hallsville School.