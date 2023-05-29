U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan presents Claire Martineau, center, with a rose during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manchester VA Medical Center on Monday. Claire’s husband, Peter, died in January. Martineau’s children, Dan and Linda, also stepped forward during the remembrance.
Helen Boudreau, the mother of Marine Pfc. Eric Currier, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Afghanistan in 2010, helps place a wreath in front of the American flag in a ceremony Monday at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan presents Claire Martineau, center, with a rose during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manchester VA Medical Center on Monday. Claire’s husband, Peter, died in January. Martineau’s children, Dan and Linda, also stepped forward during the remembrance.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan presents Claire Martineau, center, with a rose during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manchester VA Medical Center on Monday. Claire’s husband, Peter, died in January. Martineau’s children, Dan and Linda, also stepped forward during the remembrance.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Niki Sorell received a rose from Rep. Chris Pappas in memory of her husband, Roger, who died July 25, 2022. Tim Duval stood in support.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Helen Boudreau, the mother of Marine Pfc. Eric Currier, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Afghanistan in 2010, helps place a wreath in front of the American flag in a ceremony Monday at the Manchester VA Medical Center.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Robert McGuigan of Hooksett, a volunteer driver for the Disabled American Veterans, removed his American flag cap during the Pledge of Allegiance on Memorial Day.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Jaxon Hossfeld, 18, a senior at Manchester High School Central, joined the marching band in playing "Armed Forces Salute" at the Memorial Day ceremony.