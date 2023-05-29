Martineau family accepts a rose in memory of Peter Martineau
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan presents Claire Martineau, center, with a rose during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Manchester VA Medical Center on Monday. Claire’s husband, Peter, died in January. Martineau’s children, Dan and Linda, also stepped forward during the remembrance.

Linda Martineau wept as her family accepted a rose in memory of her father, Peter, during a Memorial Day Ceremony held at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

Peter Martineau of Manchester, who served in the U.S. Navy, died on Jan. 13.