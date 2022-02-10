A Souhegan High School music teacher placed on paid administrative leave earlier this week while state education officials look into allegations of inappropriate contact with a former student said the investigation is connected to his employment in Londonderry in the 1990s.
Carl Benevides is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Education for alleged inappropriate contact with a former student, SAU 39 officials said in a statement. The alleged misconduct doesn’t involve any current students, officials confirmed.
“Because this investigation was initiated by the NHDOE, SAU 39 has no further information to share and will await the result of their investigation,” Superintendent Adam Steel said in a statement. “While the alleged misconduct does not involve a current student and no determination has been made by the NHDOE about these allegations, SAU 39 recognizes the severity of these allegations and does not tolerate nor condone inappropriate behavior towards students.”
Benevides posted a message in a closed Amherst community Facebook group this week responding to the allegations.
In the social media post, Benevides writes he was told in November 2021, a month before returning to work after being out on leave for months, that allegations were made against him while teaching in Londonderry.
“At that point, Superintendent Steel filed a case with the Department of Education as mandatory reporter,” writes Benevides. “After giving my permission to open my Londonderry employee file, nothing negative was found. In my 28 years of teaching, I have never been accused of any inappropriate conduct by anyone.”
Benevides writes when he left Londonderry to take a position at Souhegan High, he did so with “glowing letters of recommendation” and still maintains positive relationships with Londonderry music staff and all former students.
“I would not have been hired by SAU 39 if there were any allegations against me,” writes Benevides. “My family and I are sickened by this and cannot believe how this can be publicized like this before any due process.”
A NHDOE spokesperson said earlier this week the department couldn’t get into specifics on the investigation or allegations at this time.