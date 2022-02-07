A Souhegan High School music teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while state education officials investigate allegations of inappropriate contact with a former student, school administrators said.
Carl Benevides is under investigation by the New Hampshire Department of Education for alleged inappropriate contact with a former student, SAU 39 officials said in a statement. The alleged misconduct doesn’t involve any current students, officials confirmed.
“Because this investigation was initiated by the NHDOE, SAU 39 has no further information to share and will await the result of their investigation,” Superintendent Adam Steel said in a statement. “While the alleged misconduct does not involve a current student and no determination has been made by the NHDOE about these allegations, SAU 39 recognizes the severity of these allegations and does not tolerate nor condone inappropriate behavior towards students.”
NHDOE spokesperson Kimberly Houghton said the department can’t get into specifics on the investigation or allegations at this time.
“In light of due process considerations, the New Hampshire Department of Education is not able to comment on any investigations with regard to a particular educator,” said Houghton in an email. “However, the department’s top priority is always ensuring the safety of children. All allegations of educator misconduct -- regardless of when they might have occurred -- are of paramount importance, and the department works diligently with its partners to address any and all such claims swiftly and with fairness to all involved.”