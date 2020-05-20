MEREDITH – Kids and ice cream go together like mom and apple pie.
On Wednesday, the local Ben and Jerry’s franchise donated 250 servings of their ice cream to the children and staff at the Spaulding Youth Center in Northfield.
Jane Cohen, who owns the local shop, said the COVID-19 pandemic has presenting SYC with significant challenges. Like many front-line workers, its 270 staff members are leaving the safety of their homes to provide 24/7 care and attention to the 42 residential students who continue to live on campus during the health crisis.
“This is the fun part of the job for sure. I’m lucky to be with a franchise that has always been known for giving back,” said Cohen.
Ben and Jerry’s started “Project Joy” to donate ice cream to front-line workers and first responders who have both endlessly and selflessly helped others through the pandemic.
Cohen said the company suggested franchise operators approach local police, firefighters and hospitals about serving up free ice cream as a way of saying thank you.
When the Spaulding Youth Center called to ask Cohen’s shop to cater an ice cream event for their students and staff, she said, she realized that their staff members were front-line workers.
She wrote a quick letter to corporate headquarters and got the go-ahead to donate product to Spaulding, which the company helped match.
“It’s nice that it is going someplace to make people happy and bring some sunshine to their day,” said shop manager Liz Breton as she helped load the individualized packaged cups of ice cream into coolers.
Spaulding Youth Center CEO Susan Ryan said they provide services for students from ages 4 to 21 who have suffered trauma, abuse or neglect, or have autism or a variety of other developmental disabilities. They will be celebrating their 150th anniversary in 2021.
Ryan said thanks to prior donor support, Spaulding is equipped with the latest technology and as a result was able to quickly shift to online learning and continue to offer educational support to the 90 or so day students.
Residential students live in different cottages and stay in that same group when they go to classes at Spaulding. Those grouping measures coupled with the adoption of a mask wearing mandate early on and regular hand washing that has always been protocol at Spaulding has allowed the facility to remain COVID-19-free, Ryan said.
“I’ve run out of wood to knock on,” she said of the lack of infection in a close-knit residential community.
“We’ve already told the kids and the staff and they are all excited,” Ryan said, as she helped load the sweet treat into coolers for the trip back to Spaulding.