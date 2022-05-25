The seeds of an idea are sprouting in 4,800 mailboxes in Manchester this weekend, thanks to We Heart West, an organization working to spruce up the city’s West Side.
Over the past few weeks, a group of board members, neighbors and friends have been sorting through and measuring varieties of native and New England wildflower seeds, creating packages that each translate to a planting of 20 square feet.
It’s all about a splash of color and community spirit, says Brittany Ping of the West Side Wildflowers project.
Even if just 10% of residents who receive the mailing the seeds tuck them into a patch of dirt, there would be more than 460 new wildflower gardens popping up in the city this summer — and in years to come.
The seed kit includes coreopsis, cornflower, foxglove, phlox, black-eyed susan and blue aster from Prairie Moon Nursery in Winona, Minn. The seed mix is meant to spread the height, blooming time and color of individual plants throughout the season.
And because some are perennials, “there will be a nice pop of color next year, just when you’ve forgotten about them,” Ping says.
In its fourth year, the nonprofit We Heart West organization previously has worked on cleaning up parks and community spaces and installing a handful of pet stations. When the members heard about a Community Event and Activation Grant, through the City of Manchester, they applied for funds to grow an urban garden initiative.
Ping said the city will reimburse $6,000 of the beautification project cost and the remainder — $2,000 — will be paid through donations, Ping says.
We Heart West chose seven mailing routes, and by the end of Tuesday had packed up the last 500 envelopes.
“The packages should arrive in people’s mailboxes this weekend,” she says.
A 10-person volunteer crew, bolstered by Ping’s promise of marinated chicken and salad, tackled the assembly process over several long days.
In addition to food bribes, she jokes that they learned a few things about that pesky flap on the back of an envelope.
They started out with the “old-fashioned wetting-the-sponge” approach, running it across the strip to make it sticky, but discovered a seed or two could escape here or there. So they hand-taped about 300 envelopes, before hitting upon the fastest option.