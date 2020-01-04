Here’s a sure sign you’ve been spending too much time on the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app: You found yourself rooting for Finland to cover 1.5 goals against the United States in Thursday’s world junior hockey championship quarterfinals, like a certain Union Leader sportswriter did.
Final score: Finland 1, United States 0. Patriotism is one thing, but the bills still have to be paid, right?
Now that sports betting is available in New Hampshire many of you are going to bet, and some of you will probably be betting for the first time. DraftKings offers a lot in terms of what you can bet on, and the type of bets you can place. It can be a little overwhelming for the novice sports bettor, so here are some of the most common types of wagers:
Favorites vs. underdogs
This is a bet based on a point spread. For example, let’s say the Patriots were favored by five points in Saturday’s playoff game against the Titans. If you bet on the Patriots, the favorite, they would have to win by more than five points for you to win your bet. If you bet on the Titans, the underdog, you would collect money if the Titans won the game or lost by fewer than five points. If the Patriots won by five points it’s a “push” and your money would be refunded.
The money line
No point spread is used in money line wagers. You’re betting on which team will win the game outright. If a team has a “minus” designation like -200, that means you have to risk $200 to win $100. If you win your bet you would collect $300, your $200 wager plus the $100 you won.
If a team has a “plus” designation like +200, that means if you bet $100 and your team wins the game you would collect $300, your $100 wager plus $200 in winnings. If your team loses the game, you lose the $100 that you risked. There is more of a reward when you bet on underdogs.
Over/under (totals)
In addition to betting on a team, you can bet on how many points will be scored in a game. If the total in a football game is 42, you can bet that the points scored in that game by both teams will be more than 42 points (over) or less than 42 points (under). If the total falls on 42 there is no bet and the amount you wagered is returned to your account. Over/Unders are also popular bets in baseball, basketball and hockey.
Parlays
A parlay combines multiple bets and provides a higher payout. For example, you could have parlayed the Bills and the Patriots in Saturday’s NFL games. If any part of the bet loses, you lose the parlay.
Proposition bets (props)
This is any bet not tied directly to the outcome of the game, like which team will score first or how many passes Tom Brady will complete in a game.
Teasers
Like a parlay, a teaser involves multiple bets. The difference is you can adjust the point spread in each part of a teaser. If you take the Bills (+3) and Patriots (-5) in a six-point teaser, your bet would become Bills (+9) and Patriots (+1). Teasers don’t pay out as much as parlays, and if any part of the teaser loses, you lose the bet.
Words of warning
Being able to make a wager by pressing a button on your phone can be a dangerous thing, so for those of you who plan to dabble in some recreational sports betting, here are a couple tips from Josh Appelbaum, author of “The Everything Guide To Sports Betting.”
• Bet only what you can afford to lose.
Appelbaum suggests that you should set aside a betting bankroll, or an amount you can lose without putting a strain on your financial situation. He calls it disposable income.
“You never want to put yourself in a situation where you go broke and have to take out a loan because you’ve dug yourself a massive hole betting on sports,” Applebaum wrote in his book.
• Don’t risk too much on each bet.
Applebaum and others who make a living betting on sports suggest that you risk 3% of your bankroll on each wager.
So if your bankroll is $1,000, they recommend that you bet $30 per game. The key is to not panic and bet significantly more following a losing streak in an attempt to recoup your losses.
“If you prefer to be more aggressive, you might settle on 4% or 5% per play,” Applebaum wrote. “But no matter what, never exceed 5%. Anything beyond that point is dangerous.”
