St. Patrick's Day tradition lives on with bagpipes, marching bands and plenty of green

New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham, right, performs with The New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums. This was one of the many bagpipe groups in the parade.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Ancient Order of Hibernians New Hampshire
A group with the Ancient Order of Hibernians New Hampshire marched with a large Irish flag which at times was hard to control with the wind. 

Nine-year-old Abigail Arnold danced an Irish jig along Elm Street in Manchester as the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums marched by toward the beginning of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.

The Manchester family, which comes every year, usually ends up outside the Pint Publik House or the Bridge Cafe near the intersection of Bridge Street.

The Gym Dandies
Two members of The Gym Dandies, a children's circus from Scarborough, Maine, perform during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Manchester. 
Richard “Dick” Phelan
Richard “Dick” Phelan served as the grand marshal for the 26th annual parade.
A new friend
Jeff Gibbons of Weare shows off Hazel, a border collie, to a group on Elm Street. Hazel is a therapy dog with Caring Paws Therapy Dogs. 
Saint Catherine of Siena School
Ryan Corneau and his wife Bernadette, marched with the Saint Catherine of Siena School. Their daughter, Millie, 9, also marched with the group. 
Dancing to the music
Patti Muccio of Concord, right, and Joyce Verdone of Manchester dance along to the the Memorial High School Marching Band that performed an arrangement of "Unicorn" and "Danny Boy."
After party
Mallory Gendron holds her daughter Nora, 3, as the New Hampshire Pipes and Drums perform at the Shaskeen Pub after the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Husband Jesse is in the back. Missing from the photo is Hattie, 6. 
DeLorean
Mike Nackel of Manchester drives a 1981 DMC DeLorean in the parade.

