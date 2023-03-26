St. Patrick's Day tradition lives on with bagpipes, marching bands and plenty of green

Mallory Gendron holds her daughter Nora, 3, as the New Hampshire Pipes and Drums perform at the Shaskeen Pub after the city's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Husband Jesse is in the back. Missing from the photo is Hattie, 6.
Brady Merrow, 15, a sophomore, plays the baritone saxophone with the Central High School Marching Band during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The group performed “Born this Way” by Lady Gaga. For more parade photos, go to unionleader.com.
Londonderry Police Capt. Patrick Cheetham, right, performs with The New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums. This was one of the many bagpipe groups in the parade.
Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Nine-year-old Abigail Arnold danced an Irish jig along Elm Street in Manchester as the New Hampshire Police Association Pipes and Drums marched by toward the beginning of the annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Sunday.
The Manchester family, which comes every year, usually ends up outside the Pint Publik House or the Bridge Cafe near the intersection of Bridge Street.
Abigail, who studies at Murray Academy of Irish Dance in Exeter, just improvised.
“Sometimes for the fun of it, I dance just to practice,” she said.
Several other pipe and drum groups would give her the chance to practice even more during the nearly two hour parade.
“I like everyone having fun and I like watching the Irish dancers do skips every year,” Abigail said.
“We get our friends and family together,” said Abigail’s mother, Kathy Kelley Arnold. “They ran the race this morning, so we kind of make a day out of it. It is fun to celebrate the Irish.”
Richard “Dick” Phelan, who was raised on the East Side of Manchester, was named the grand marshal of the 26th annual parade. He was escorted in a limo alongside his wife, Sally, and sister-in-law, Sandy O’Brien. He wore a scally cap, a green tie with shamrocks on it and green carnation pinned to his wool overcoat.
“I usually like to stay in the background, but today is good,” he said.
Besides the bagpipes and marching bands, some of the fan favorites were the Caring Paws Therapy Dogs, Manchester Fire Department trucks, multiple Shriners groups and The Gym Dandies, a children’s circus from Scarborough, Maine, which rode giraffe unicycles, which are 5-feet in the air in formations.
The Ancient Order of Hibernians of New Hampshire had several trying to maintain control of a massive Irish flag which looked like it was going to take off in the wind. The group had to handle it like a giant Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon.
Friends Patti Muccio of Concord and Joyce Verdone of Manchester danced on the sidewalk as the Memorial High School Marching Band performed an arrangement of “Unicorn” and “Danny Boy.”
“We are keeping warm,” said Muccio, who wore a green top hat that read “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” and a scarf with shamrocks on it. This was her first time coming out for the parade.
“It is nice to see everyone out and having a good time,” she said. “I like the music and the bagpipes. It’s great that they are out in the cold and they are still marching.”
Bow resident Matt Lind brought his family’s attention to a 1981 DMC DeLorean — which is best known for appearing in the 1985 film “Back to the Future” — being driven in the parade by Mike Nackel of Manchester. He’s driven the antique in other parades but this is the first in Manchester.
“People love it and the reaction is great,” Nackel said. “I love talking to people and seeing how excited people get, even little kids. It’s amazing how many of them have seen it in ‘Back to the Future’ and know it from that movie even 35 years later. It’s crazy.”
Someone in Lind’s group yelled to Nackel if there was a Mr. Fusion reactor, which was the power source to the DeLorean time machine in the movie.
“Not yet,” Nackel yelled back. Nackel rode alongside Patrick Jester of Candia.
The Lind family comes every year.
“We just made it a tradition,” said Amy Lind of Hooksett.
After the parade, the New Hampshire Pipes and Drums circled back down Elm Street for a performance inside the Shaskeen, an Irish pub.
Mallory and Jesse Gendron got a front row view to one of the snare drum performers. Their two daughters Hattie, 6, and Nora, 3, appeared to enjoy the performance even with the high decibel level inside the bar.
They often meet up with old friends each year at the parade.
“We come down most years,” Mallory Gendron said. “If it’s cold we sit by the window or bundle up outside.”
As for the bagpipe group?
“They were pretty awesome,” Mallory Gendron said. “I felt like it gave them the authentic feel.”