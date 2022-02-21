A Concord restaurant must pay workers almost $62,000 after it illegally shared their tips with managers, following an investigation by the Department of Labor.
The Concord branch of Dos Amigos Burritos -- a small chain of burrito restaurants with two locations in New Hampshire -- "improperly included managers in its tip pool," officials with the Department of Labor said Friday.
Under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), managers and supervisors are not allowed to keep their staff's tips "under any circumstances," including through tip pools.
Following an investigation, the US Department of Labor's Wage and Hours Division recovered $61,788 in tips and liquidated damages for 39 employees of Dos Amigos Burritos LLC "to rectify the violation and compensate them properly."
"Tipped workers in the food services industry rely on their hard-earned tips to make ends meet," Steven McKinney, director of the DOL's Wage and Hour Division in Manchester, said in a statement. "Restaurant employers must understand that keeping workers' tips or diverting a portion of these tips to managers or supervisors in a tip pool is illegal."
The division’s investigation also identified three 15-year-old minors working in violation of the FLSA’s child labor hours restrictions at Dos Amigos Burritos’ now-closed Portsmouth location. The restaurant allowed employees under 16 years of age to work more than five hours on a school day and as late as 10 p.m. The employer paid $2,073 in civil money penalties to resolve these child labor violations, officials said in a news release.
The FLSA limits the hours youth under the age of 16 can work in non-agricultural occupations and outside of school hours to no more than three hours on a school day, or eight hours on non-school days. Minors can't work after 7 p.m., though that limit is stretched to 9 p.m. between June 1 and Labor Day.