The brother of the late philanthropist whose name would grace a new nonprofit community center on Manchester’s West Side is apologizing to neighbors for a lack of communication about the project.
Hank Stebbins took the microphone at a community meeting Tuesday night to tell abutters he hears their concerns over a lack of dialogue between them and the organizers behind the Mark Stebbins Community Center.
“I’m sorry,” Hank Stebbins said. “I’m sorry that we didn’t communicate with you more. I’m sorry that you feel threatened by this proposal. I hear what people have said about sneaking up on you, and I’ve got to say I apologize … that was not our intent. What we did was, we had an idea about how we could make things better for people living on the West Side, particularly the kids. We love Manchester.”
About 50 people attended the neighborhood meeting Tuesday at Parkside Middle School, the second such session held to solicit comment on the community center project.
The center would bring services for West Side children and families in a central, walkable and easy to get to location, organizers say. Several service providers would be located there.
Mark Stebbins, CEO of the state’s largest architectural construction firm, died in June 2021 at 67.
Last month, aldermen determined it was in the best interest of the city to sell the land — located at Parkside Avenue and Blucher Street, near Gossler Park Elementary School and Parkside Middle School — for $600,000 to the group looking to build the $17 million project.
Neighbors of the proposed center have expressed concerns about the project, expected to be between 30,000 and 40,000 square feet.
Several spoke out Tuesday, stressing they aren’t opposed to the work of the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester or Amoskeag Health — two anticipated tenants of the proposed center — but are angry with the lack of communication with neighbors.
“No one wants to go to war here,” said Carla Gericke, a neighbor of the proposed site. “I think it’s important for people to understand where our frustration is coming from and why we do not trust you. You guys did us dirty … we all know it in this room, and now we have to pretend like that didn’t happen. I am unwilling to do that.”
Another neighbor in attendance, Bob Marville, pleaded with project organizers to “really talk” with abutters.
“Don’t just say, ‘Hey, listen up, you hayseeds’ — that isn’t going to work,” Marville said. “Bring me over to your side. Talk to me, with me, not at me. Slow down, take the time to help me know what’s going on.”
Jim Normand, a supporter of the project, said the center would bring “respect for the neighborhood.”
“What you’re not seeing is the respect and dignity the Stebbins family is bringing to us on the West Side,” Normand said. “Bringing a multimillion dollar institution to serve our youth…it’s going to be good for your neighbors. It’s going to be good for your tenants.”
Hank Stebbins said he would be interested in “getting in a room” for a meeting with a smaller group of neighbors, to “interact and really have a conversation” about the project.
Organizers behind the center issued a statement following Tuesday’s neighborhood meeting reminding all that they are still at the beginning of “both this project and this conversation.”
“All of us share a passion for the well-being of the West Side,” the statement said. “For those of you who have asked us to meet individually, we will happily do so. Your priorities are critically important and we look forward to connecting after Labor Day to further discuss the possibilities. To those who attended to show support for the proposal, we thank you for being there, too. This is a long process and there will be many more chances to connect along the way.”
Mark Stebbins and his wife, Sally, are well-known for their support of nonprofits in the Granite State, including the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester, Granite United Way, Easterseals, Manchester YMCA, The Mental Health Center of Greater Manchester and Waypoint.
Stebbins was chairman and CEO of Procon, a large construction firm in Hooksett. He also owned XSS Hotels, Stebbins Commercial Properties, Monarch Communities and Coolcore.
A market analysis showed the land value in today’s market in the range of $600,000 to $750,000, according to the material submitted to city officials.
The group has said “a generous donor” committed to the $600,000 purchase price.
Once the location for the center is acquired and a needs analysis is completed, organizers will begin the design process, determine the nonprofit agencies that will be located there and raise funds.
Gericke said if the project moves forward, she would ask the Stebbins family to drop the word “community” from the center’s name.
“You can’t build a community center where you literally ignored the people who live there,” Gericke said. “I don’t want junkies in my backyard, I want a vegetable garden.”
The West Side, home to 25% of the city’s residents, is a high-density urban area with pockets of extreme poverty, according to information provided by the center. A survey was distributed in 10 different languages to get feedback from residents.