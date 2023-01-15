 Skip to main content
Still work to do: Community Church of New Boston celebrates MLK's legacy

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Community Church of New Boston. 

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader
Judy Gill reads from a Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech
Judy Gill reads portions of the speech Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave at the Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom in 1957, on the third anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision.

Judy Gill spoke of the impact Martin Luther King Jr. had on integrating schools in her home state of Virginia during a celebration of King’s life at the Community Church of New Boston Sunday morning.

“I never went to schools that were integrated. I always went to segregated schools,” she said of attending Black schools. “My children went to integrated schools, but not me.”

Community Church of New Boston choir
The choir of the The Community Church of New Boston sang during its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. 
We shall overcome
Those attending The Community Church of New Boston's Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 
'We shall overcome'
The Rev. Robert Woodland and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen hold hands with others at the Community Church of New Boston while singing “We Shall Overcome” at the Sunday service.
'Thy Loving Kindness'
The choir of the Community Church of New Boston sings a hymn, “Thy Loving Kindness,” on Sunday during the church’s annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen speaks at the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at the Community Church of New Boston. 
Rev. Robert "Woody" Woodland
Rev. Robert "Woody" Woodland speaks at the annual celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday morning 

