EPPING -- It wasn't the $16,000 tip left at a Londonderry restaurant, but Ryan's Place waitress Penny Osborne was all smiles when a stranger sitting alone at the counter quietly picked up the tab for every customer in the patriotic Epping diner, handed her a $75 tip, and left before anyone else knew he was there.
“It just lifted spirits everywhere. Everybody that was here eating and going about their day, when I told them their meal was paid for it was amazing. It was a really good day," Osborne said.
Wednesday morning’s random act of kindness cost the stranger $175 to foot the bills for the several customers who were seated at tables and the counter at the time.
Osborne is a seasoned waitress who’s worked at Ryan’s Place since it opened a few years ago in memory of co-owner Mickey McDermot’s son, Ryan, who was 26 when he died unexpectedly in 2013 at Fort Hood after falling ill.
She’s been waitressing for over 20 years and this is only the second time that she’s had a customer pay for everyone’s meals. She recalled a day around Christmastime several years ago when someone grabbed all of the checks while she was a waitress at the former Bessie’s Lunch in Brentwood.
Donna Eisenhard of Lee is a regular at Ryan’s Place and was one of the lucky customers who didn’t have to pay for her two scrambled eggs with toast.
“It was so unexpected. That’s not something that happens every day. I was very pleased,” she said.
Eisenhard recalled one time when another stranger at Ryan’s Place paid for her breakfast, but the offer wasn’t made to the entire restaurant.
“So many people are so aggressive and rude and I believe that a simple act of kindness can make a tremendous difference in a person’s life, and that’s what I follow. I thought this was a really nice thing that he did,” she said.
Osborne is familiar with many of the regulars who visit the diner, but the generous donor was someone she’d never seen before. He wasn’t familiar with Ryan’s Place because when he arrived he asked if the diner served only lunch. Osborne told him that breakfast is served as well. She couldn’t remember what he ate, but said his bill wasn't much.
The man didn’t give a reason for his generosity.
“He ordered his breakfast and when I went to give him his bill to pay he goes, ‘I’m picking up everybody’s tab.’ I said, ‘Everybody in the restaurant?’ He said, ‘Yes,’” Osborne said.
After expressing her appreciation for his kind gesture, Osborne said the man told her again, “Just put it on my bill and I’ll be on my way.”
Eisenhard happened to walk through the door just after the man informed Osborne of his plan and told her, “You know her and you know what she’s having so put her on, too.”
Osborne hadn’t heard about the big tipper earlier this month at the Stumble Inn Bar & Grill in Londonderry until Thursday morning. The staff there got a surprise when a man left a $16,000 tip after spending $37.93 on two hot dogs with chili and cheese, pickle chips, and some drinks.
Osborne’s tip wasn’t as big, but it didn’t matter. She told the customers whose bills were paid that she got a tip from the man and that they didn’t have to tip her, but they did just the same.
Others were inspired by his act and said they would pay it forward.
“The fact that this kindness was done really made me smile,” Eisenhard said.