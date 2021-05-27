When his family felled a large pine tree on their Raymond property, 13-year-old Ezekiel Bibeau saw a roadside business opportunity.
His dad offered to teach him how to split wood, and together they chopped the pine into campfire-sized pieces, building a large rack for the wood and a wooden cash box along Batchelder Road. Customers could pay using the honor system or through Venmo, a mobile payment service.
Ezekiel said he was excited when he looked out the window on May 20 and saw a truck pull over and a man begin to load up. After the man left, Ezekiel walked down to the stand to see how much he made on his first sale.
He was shocked to learn that his first customer turned out to be a thief who didn’t leave a dime.
“I was disappointed,” he said.
His disappointment didn’t last long.
Word quickly spread about the stolen wood, and hours later people started coming out of the woodwork to help him out.
Some arrived with wood to replace what was stolen. Others came to buy his wood — even if they didn’t need it — and offered donations.
One man even gave him a trail camera to keep an eye on his stand, and told Ezekiel that not everyone is bad.
“People just started sending me money and later in the day people started coming,” he said.
The sudden surge in sales and donations added up to about $500 — much more than the young entrepreneur ever thought he’d make off one pine tree.
While his dad, Jason, wanted his son to learn an important outdoor skill, strangers had come together to teach Ezekiel about community spirit.
“I think it was an encouragement that the community needed in a way,” Jason Bibeau said. “We’ve been through a lot the past year. Everyone’s been through a lot the past year. They saw this poor kid and they wanted to help and they did. I was impressed that people said they were going to do something and they did it.”
Bibeau and his son were overwhelmed by the generosity of people like Sean Fallon, who showed up with some wood shortly after he learned about the theft.
“We wanted to help him. We loaded up the truck as soon as we heard and we dropped off some wood,” said Fallon, who sells wood by the cord and works in the tree service industry.
Fallon commended the Bibeaus for teaching their son about the importance of hard work.
“They’re doing it right,” he said. “I know how hard it is. You don’t find young kids trying to work that hard anymore. It absolutely broke my heart.”
Fallon hopes the kindness from others will send a message to Ezekiel.
“Good always triumphs over evil,” he said.