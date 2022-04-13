The Stratham Fair, an annual favorite, will not return this summer, and organizers warn the future of the popular event is up in the air.
The Stratham Volunteer Fire Department Association posted a message on social media this week announcing the 2022 fair has been canceled due to financial reasons. The fair was scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“An operational analysis is underway to determine the future of the Stratham Fair beyond 2022,” the message says.
Instead, a one-day event called Stratham 4H Summerfest will be held in its place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Stratham Hill Park. The event will feature agricultural programs and local organizations, with the focus of introducing youth in the community to 4H (Head, Heart, Hands, Health).
It will not contain carnival rides or a midway, organizers said. A limited food menu will be available.
The fair is hosted by the Stratham Volunteer Fire Department and serves as its biggest fundraiser of the year.
The pandemic forced the Stratham Fair and other New Hampshire fairs to be scrapped in 2020.
According to the website for the New Hampshire Association of Fairs & Expositions, many other fairs are planned this year, including the North Haverhill Fair, which is scheduled to be held in late July, followed by the Cheshire Fair, Belknap County 4-H Fair, and Cornish Fair in August.
Fairs planned for September include the Lancaster Fair, Hopkinton State Fair, Hillsborough County Agricultural Fair, Rochester Fair and the Deerfield Fair, which runs into early October and is followed by the Sandwich Fair, which wraps up the season.