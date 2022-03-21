Stripe Nine Brewing in Somersworth has joined a global movement to raise money and awareness for war-torn Ukraine.
What’s better than a good brew to bring people together? In this case, Resist Solidarity Brew — a “Ukrainian Anti-Imperial Stout,” as opposed to a Russian imperial stout.
On Sunday, the company started brewing seven barrels (31 gallons per barrel) of the recipe sent from a brewer in Ukraine Federation of Beer and Pravda Beer Theatre, to collaborate with brewers from around the world to raise money for relief efforts. Stripe Nine will donate 100% of the profit to the International Committee of the Red Cross Ukrainian Relief Fund.
Co-owner Sean Kelly came across the campaign through industry publications. He doesn’t have any family or friends in Ukraine.
“I don’t know how you couldn’t be moved with the Ukrainian situation,” he said. “The fact that the proceeds were devoted to relief efforts we thought it was a valiant cause.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine last month after months of building up troops on the nation’s eastern border.
“The atrocities against just average citizens are horrendous,” Kelly said.
The base recipe was adjusted slightly by the brewery.
“From my perspective, it is pretty stock stout in terms of the base malts and specialty grains,” Kelly said. Beetroot is being added as an adjunct ingredient being called the “taste of Ukraine.” Beets are rich in a lot of natural fermentable sugars, Kelly said.
Stripe Nine hopes to release the beer in two or three weeks. It will be sold in the company store and on tap in the restaurant.
The brewery’s name pays homage to New Hampshire’s history as the ninth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.
“If you study history, pubs were really integral to the community, very similar to a church,” Kelly said. “And it was a place in the community where everyone could kind of go.
“I think it is that sense of your community and everybody talking about town affairs. I think that has extended to (breweries). The whole microbrew experience is about being local.”
State 64, a mobile canning operation, has offered to can the beer for free, and Amherst Label of Milford donated the labels.
Depending on demand, Kelly might consider brewing another batch. Stripe Nine hopes to raise $5,000.
“It is horrendous to watch,” Kelly said, referring to the war in Ukraine. “You don’t feel like you have a lot of control over the situation. The universal goal is if you can help people who are suffering (it) just seems like the right thing to do. And that seems to be the New Hampshire way.”