Kennett High School student Ben Rieser, student Emma Gallant, art teacher Olivia Benish and student Morgan Carr

Kennett High School student Ben Rieser, student Emma Gallant, art teacher Olivia Benish and student Morgan Carr pose with the mural they painted for Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway, N.H.  

 Justin Chaffee

In a small New Hampshire tourist town, the front of a roadside bakery is adorned with an image of the sun rising over a row of doughnuts, muffins and other pastries.

Whether that painting is a mural or a sign will determine whether the high school students who created it will see it taken down.