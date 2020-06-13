Sunday is Flag Day and many New Hampshire towns are showing their true colors, including Hopkinton.
Since 2013, Hopkinton Rotary has sponsored the Flags Over Hopkinton project, placing flags on all patriotic holidays for homeowners and businesses that pay an annual fee. This year, Rotarians have placed 419 flags at 295 locations in town, according to Neal Cass, the club’s flag coordinator and the Hopkinton town administrator.
Cass said the program has grown in popularity each year. “You drive down some of the roads, it’s almost every house,” he said.
The Hopkinton project has inspired similar efforts in neighboring Bow, Henniker and Weare, he said.
According to the National Constitution Center’s website, the first national observance of Flag Day was on June 14, 1877, 100 years after the Continental Congress passed a resolution adopting the American flag created by Betsy Ross.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation designating June 14 as National Flag Day, and in 1949, Congress made it official.