Gov. Chris Sununu has asked legislators to consider suspending the state’s meals and rooms tax for “a couple of months” to help offset the impact of high gas prices and inflation during the summer tourism months.
Sununu revealed the proposal while addressing a crowd of business leaders at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics on Wednesday.
“Let’s give everyone a 10% coupon on their summer vacation,” said Sununu. “We’re coming up to May and June, the kickoff of tourism season, and we’re at 8.5% (state meals and rooms tax),” said Sununu. “What if we suspended that all together for a couple of months, because what we’re finding is it’s not just driving to work… people aren’t going out to eat. People are saying, ‘maybe we won’t go on that vacation, we’ll have a staycation.’ Where we can provide tax relief to offset the insanity of inflation nationally probably isn’t the gas tax, because we don’t have a surplus, but we do have one over here, so I’m asking them to take a look at that.”
Addressing a packed house on the St. Anselm campus for the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce’s State of the State Forum, the three-term Republican governor shared his priorities with the Greater Manchester business community and discussed goals for the year ahead.
He also fielded questions from Chamber members — posed by forum moderator Scott Spradling — including one seeking his thoughts on the Capitol Corridor Project, which would bring passenger rail service north into New Hampshire from the MBTA line in Lowell, Mass., stopping at stations in Nashua and downtown Manchester.
Sununu said he is awaiting the completion of a study on the proposal — expected by the end of the year — and he doesn’t “oppose the train by any means.” But he has questions.
“Tell me how we’re going to pay for it, because it’s really, really expensive,” said Sununu. “Also, who’s going to run the trains? MBTA. Let me be really blunt — those bankrupt, crooked bastards, I wouldn’t trust them… it is Massachusetts bureaucracy. Crooked cronyism, bureaucracy, whatever word you want to throw on it — at its worst. They’re billions and billions in debt, so they’re going to be our operator? I don’t think so.”
Sununu promoted a $100 million affordable housing fund and a $21 million “Veterans Campus” in Franklin during the Q&A session.
Sununu said his InvestNH Housing Incentive Fund would use federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars to address one of the state’s most pressing problems. This would include $60 million for multi-family housing, $30 million to reward towns that issue quick permits, $5 million to pay for demolition and $5 million for planning.
The Veterans Campus, a state partnership with Easterseals, would include housing, support services, a retreat center, an integration of care coordination, therapeutic and recreational services. New Hampshire National Guard Adjutant General David Mikolaities helped design the plan.
Sununu was asked about the climate at the State House turning more partisan in recent months. He said Thursday could help change that.
“The key to bipartisanship at the State House is the cafeteria,” said Sununu. “It’s the tuna sandwiches. When everybody had to go to their corner and socially distance, 6 feet apart, all the representatives had to eat their lunch on their lap. There was no socialization, there was no walking the halls. The cafeteria is where it all happens better than anywhere else. They work out a lot of their differences over a tuna sandwich.”
“Not having them in the State House has caused a lot of the polarization. They all come back tomorrow (Thursday).”