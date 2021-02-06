Super psyched: NH healthcare workers heading to Super Bowl

For nearly a year now, they have eased patients’ suffering, held their hands as they died and comforted their grieving loved ones. They’ve cheered and clapped when the lucky ones have gone home.
Now four New Hampshire health care workers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are headed to the Super Bowl — on the New England Patriots’ team plane, no less.
The National Football League has invited 7,500 health care workers from around the country who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses to attend the big game today [Sunday] in Tampa.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is bringing 76 New England caregivers to and from Florida on the team’s plane — the same plane that delivered precious personal protective equipment to the region last year when supplies were running dangerously low.
The four attending from New Hampshire are Gina Teixeira, an emergency department nurse at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua; Dawn Chapman, a nurse at Concord Hospital; Jenna Osborn, an ICU nurse at Catholic Medical Center; and Scott Thrasher, assistant director of environmental services at Hanover Hill Health Care Center in Manchester.
After spending Saturday night at a Patriot Place hotel in Foxborough, Mass., they were to depart at 7 a.m. for the flight to Tampa, where they will be the guests of honor at a pre-game concert featuring Miley Cyrus. After the game they will be flown back to Boston, arriving in the early morning hours Monday.
Gina Teixeira got the news from Gov. Chris Sununu.
She was about two-thirds through a 12-hour shift when she was asked to report to her supervisor’s office. “Oh God, what did I do — or what are they going to ask me to do?” she remembers thinking.
Her supervisor brought her to a conference room, where Sununu was on the big screen and hospital executives had gathered. “Would you like to go to Super Bowl LV?” the smiling governor asked her.
“I was speechless,” she said. “Thank God I had my mask on, because my mouth was so wide open.”
“I am honored beyond belief to represent all of Southern New Hampshire and every nursing staff,” she said. “I wish I could take all my co-workers. Every one of them worked just as hard as I did.”
The past year, Teixeira said, has been “a roller coaster, professionally and personally.”
“It’s an awful virus, it really is,” she said.
The most difficult part has been watching family members drop off sick loved ones at the emergency department, unable to come inside with them, she said.
“These little couples, they have to leave their husband or wife with us not knowing if they’re ever going to see them again,” she said. “It’s very taxing emotionally.
“I had a hard time with that. So I made it a point to stay in touch with the families as much as I could.”
The hardest part
Dawn Chapman, R.N., works in Concord Hospital’s 5 North — the respiratory unit. Her family was in South Carolina last March for her son’s Marine Corps graduation when they started hearing stories about the new coronavirus. Chapman reassured her husband that the hospital was used to dealing with coronaviruses.
But when she returned to work, she said, “It was like walking into a dream.”
“They were putting up walls. Everything was different,” she recalled. “I just stood there. I was in awe.”
Her floor is an ICU “step-down” unit for ventilated patients, and everything they do had to change in response to this new threat, she said.
“We started having to go to little boot camps for training because nobody knew what to expect,” she said. “It was ever-changing.”
Nearly a year later, she’s not as scared, and she and her co-workers have gotten used to this new reality. But she said, “When somebody from another floor floats to our floor, they have this look of terror…”
Chapman, 53, who lives in Weare, is proud of what her team has done over the past year, but it’s been tough. “The hardest part is watching somebody who is passing away, who can’t have their family with them,” she said. “We have to step in. We have to be their families.
“We are the hand-holders.”
There have been success stories, too, Chapman said — “people that were right at the edge and we could help them turn around.”
Here’s what she’ll never forget: “Standing in the hallway, clapping as they leave.”
Chapman works the night shift, 7 p.m. to 7:30 a.m., so she was sound asleep when the call came about the Super Bowl. Her son banged on the bedroom door and said she had to come downstairs right away.
“It’s an emergency,” he told her. “Dad needs you downstairs.”
“Now I’m ready to kill my husband,” she laughed. “I come down and my husband’s on his cellphone with this smirk on his face.”
It was the hospital vice president, telling her in a “DJ voice” that she had been chosen to go to the Super Bowl. “I started to bawl,” she said.
The whole experience feels like a dream, Chapman said.
“It’s crazy exciting,” she said. “I feel like a celebrity.
“I just think it’s amazing that we are being recognized for doing our job.”
Enduring the heartbreak
Jenna Osborn, the ICU nurse at Catholic Medical Center, said before the pandemic, most of her patients were recovering from surgery at the heart institute. But once it hit, their unit became a COVID ICU.
A year ago, she said, she couldn’t have imagined what was coming — “that we’d be gowned up in PPE for 11½ out of the 12 hours we’re there, just taking quick pee breaks,” she said.
Osborn, who is 26 and lives in Manchester, went to Saint Anselm College for nursing. “Everything we learned there helped me be able to be there for my patients and just be present for them since they were alone.”
But it definitely takes an emotional toll, she said. “I think with COVID, the hardest part is seeing these patients so sick and hoping they’re going to turn the corner and get better. But not everyone does,” she said.
At the end, she said, “We’re the ones holding their hands when they can’t have their families there.”
The younger patients who walk in with no history of medical issues are the most shocking, Osborn said.
“You just see what they were like before, and it’s just heartbreaking,” she said. “A week later they’re intubated and sedated and just so sick.”
Osborn was chosen for the Super Bowl seat because she had logged the most hours caring for COVID-19 patients in the ICU since the pandemic began.
“I had no idea,’ she said.
“If this were a perfect world, obviously everyone in my unit would be able to go,” she said. “I’ll try to represent CMC and make them proud.”
Doing what’s necessary
Scott Thrasher, 42, said before COVID-19, “My job used to be landscaping. And then once this came on, it was pretty much all hands on deck.”
Holly Lansdale, customer relations director at Hanover Hill, said it was difficult to choose just one staff member for the trip.
“But hands down, Scott has been such a tremendous leader and team member throughout this pandemic,” she said. “No matter the task, Scott has adapted at a moment’s notice to whatever the need is.”
He helped manage personal protection equipment for the nursing home staff; set up a COVID-19 isolation unit, separate entrances and break rooms; and created outdoor visitation plans.
When Hanover Hill became the state’s first long-term care facility to have a COVID-19 outbreak, Thrasher was instrumental in adapting residents’ rooms on a daily basis to keep sick patients isolated, Lansdale said.
With all that, he always found time to cheer up his teammates and stop by residents’ rooms to chat, she said.
Thrasher said losing some of those residents has been heartbreaking.
“When you see people who are fine one day, and then this comes in and it just takes people that you’re so used to seeing every day….” his voice broke, then trailed off.
Thrasher is a long-devoted fan of the Buffalo Bills, who came ever so close to going to the big game themselves this year. He’s still a Bills season ticket-holder.
When his manager called to tell him the news, she asked, “What are you doing for the Super Bowl?
“Well, I’m not watching the Bills,” he replied.
They laughed. Then she asked, “How would you like to go?”
“I was just blown away,” he said. “It’s a huge honor.”
A year of sacrifices
It’s easy to forget the sacrifices these health-care workers have made since the onset of COVID-19.
For Thrasher, protecting his nursing home’s residents means not seeing his daughter and granddaughter in Buffalo.
When was the last time he hugged that little girl? “It’s been almost a year,” he said.
Taking care of her patients meant Teixeira couldn’t care for her 27-year-old daughter, who is a quadriplegic after a 2014 accident and who lives with her young daughter.
“I used to go one or two nights a week to care for her during the nighttime,” she said.
But when the pandemic began, she had to tell her, “I can’t come there. I’m afraid I’m going to give it to you.”
Teixeira said her 16-year-old son, Devin, “stepped up to the challenge,” she said. “He really was a big help to his sister in my absence.”
But it meant Teixeira was alone. More than ever, she said, her co-workers have been her family.
Go … Bucs?
So who are these Granite Staters rooting for in the Super Bowl?
Osborn said she’s a big Patriots fan. “And I love Tom Brady even more, so I’m so excited to go.”
She’s definitely cheering for the Bucs. “Wherever Tom Brady is, whatever he goes, I’ll be rooting for them,” she said.
The first thing she did after finding out about the trip? “I went to a store and bought a Tom Brady Bucs shirt.”
Teixeira said she’s a “huge” fan of former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, who now plays for Tampa Bay along with former teammate Brady. She’s also excited to see “TB 12” play, she said.
And she plans to buy herself a Buccaneers shirt in Florida. “That’s my souvenir,” she said.
Thrasher’s prediction? “I think Brady’s going to win,” he said. “He’s the epitome of winning. He just does it, no matter what’s in front of him.”
Thrasher plans to wear his Bills jersey on the Patriots plane on Sunday. It turns out he won’t be the only Buffalo fan on the trip.
Chapman was born and raised in Buffalo, moving to New Hampshire 22 years ago. She was packing a Bills shirt — the one with a nurse’s stethoscope on it — for the game.
“I do not have the guts to wear my Bills gear on the plane,” she said.
But she might wear it under a sweatshirt for the game, she said. “I’m going to be real undercover.”
She’ll be rooting for Tampa Bay “because they’re the underdogs.”
Besides, the Kansas City Chiefs got to the Super Bowl by beating her beloved Bills. “I’m a little sour,” she said.