A Massachusetts man who survived a 2019 crash in Randolph that killed seven motorcyclists has filed a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles for recklessness for allegedly failing to suspend the driver’s license of the man facing charges in connection with the crash.
Joshua Morin of Dalton, Mass., claims in his lawsuit the “willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct” of the Registry of Motor Vehicles “was a substantial factor” in causing injuries he suffered in the deadly crash -- specifically, the agency’s failure to process thousands of license suspensions and revocations reported from sister agencies out of state.
The driver charged in the Randolph crash, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Mass., was arrested in Connecticut the month prior to the crash on drunk driving charges.
Registry officials in Connecticut notified Massachusetts of Zhukovskyy’s violation twice, but the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles never updated Zhukovskyy’s driving record.
The notice was not processed due to a “defect” in the registry’s computer system, the lawsuit claims.
Failure to update the record allowed Zhukovskyy’s commercial driver’s license to remain valid and continue driving, the lawsuit alleges.
A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which oversees the registry, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
The notice received by Massachusetts concerning Zhukovskyy was placed in a queue which included other unprocessed notices received by the Bay State, to be manually addressed by Registry of Motor Vehicles personnel, the suit claims.
“The Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to assign any personnel to review the aforementioned queue of unprocessed notices,” the lawsuit states. “An investigation by the (National Transportation Safety Board) NTSB discovered 365 notices in this queue reflecting serious offences that required manual review, and these included the State of Connecticut's notice about Zhukovskyy.”
The lawsuit also claims the NTSB discovered 53 mail bins containing tens of thousands of individual written notices to the Registry of Motor Vehicles that had never been processed.
Morin is seeking unspecified monetary compensation for injuries, medical expenses, lost wages and suffering, according to the suit.
Morin’s injuries include contusions, a compound fracture of his left tibia and left fibula bones, a left femur fracture, left shoulder, knee and ankle injuries, surgery, “mental pain and anguish” and “loss of enjoyment of life's activities,” according to the lawsuit.
As a “direct and proximate result of the willful, wanton and/or reckless conduct” of the Massachusetts agency, Morin was forced to “lose time from his usual employment, lose wages, and incur medical expenses,” the lawsuit alleges.
Zhukovskyy, 25, is charged with seven counts each of negligent homicide, negligent homicide involving drugs or alcohol, and reckless manslaughter, as well as two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.
Seven members and supporters of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, an organization for Marines and Navy corpsmen, died on June 21, 2019, when their motorcycles collided with a truck pulling a trailer on Route 2 in Randolph. Club members had traveled to the White Mountains for an annual gathering.
The crash scene “looked like a bomb had gone off,” a Randolph firefighter and part-time police officer said at the time.
Zhokovskyy’s trial is expected to begin July 18.