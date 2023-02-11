Aftermath of an earthquake, in rebel-held town of Jandaris

A view shows damaged and collapsed buildings in the aftermath of an earthquake in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria, on Saturday. 

 MAHMOUD HASSANO/REUTERS

ANTAKYA, Turkey/JANDARIS, Syria - Exhausted rescuers pulled dwindling numbers of survivors from earthquake rubble in Turkey and Syria on Saturday five days after one of the region's worst natural disasters whose death toll neared 26,000 and looked set to rise far higher.

Some rescue operations were halted after reports of looting.