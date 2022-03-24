Phil Taub, left, founder of Swim With a Mission, and Good Morning NH host Jack Heath hold a placard supporting SWAM’s new initiative, SWAM To Remember, to pair participants in SWAM events with a fallen New Hampshire service member.
Swim With A Mission is building on an effort that started three years ago, when it launched an initiative called “SWAM To Remember” to pay tribute to the New Hampshire service members who have died in service to our country during the Global War On Terror.
An Honor Wall was created on the nonprofit’s website and registrants of SWAM’s annual events were paired with a fallen service member and sent a remembrance bracelet personalized with a fallen hero’s name, branch, rank and the date they made the ultimate sacrifice to wear while training and competing in the events.
A bio was also sent to the participants to allow them to get a better sense of who the service member was, not only as a soldier, but as a human being.
To further honor these New Hampshire service members, SWAM has just launched a new initiative that includes creating “Never Forget Plaques” as a living memorial to our fallen soldiers. Each plaque can be custom made to honor one of the 93 fallen New Hampshire soldiers and have a QR code that will allow anyone to scan and interact with SWAM’s honor wall.
Friends, family and the public will be able to post comments, pictures and videos on the Honor Wall page as a living memorial to our fallen soldiers.
SWAM co-founder Phil Taub recently went on Good Morning NH with Jack Heath to talk about the new initiative. Heath devotes considerable effort and time through his radio show supporting veterans and is now encouraging businesses in New Hampshire to get a plaque for their lobby to honor a local Gold Star family.
To learn more or purchase a Never Forget Plaque you can visit www.swam.org.