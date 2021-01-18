SWANZEY — A lucky shopper at Gomarlo’s Market in Swanzey is $2 million richer after buying a Powerball ticket at the family-owned grocery store.
“We've never sold anything that big,” said Kate Gomarlo.
The New Hampshire Lottery Commission reported that a ticket worth $2 million was sold at the store for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.
While the Powerball jackpot wasn't won in Saturday night's drawing, the ticket sold at Gomarlo's Market matched five numbers but not the Powerball. The Power Play option was also purchased, increasing the winnings.
Kate Gomarlo has worked at the store since she was 16, before marrying into the Gomarlo family and becoming part of the third-generation of ownership at the independent store. She said the store has sold $50,000 tickets in the past, but nothing with a value this high.
The store’s customers are mostly regulars from Swanzey and the surrounding towns. She hopes it was one of the regulars who bought the winning ticket.
“I hope it was someone local,” she said.
Gormarlo's Market is going to get a piece of the action as well, with the store in line for a $20,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Gomarlo said she’s not sure how the bonuses work, but she is excited for the win.
The owner of the $2 million ticket beat some pretty big odds, according to the New Hampshire Letter Commission. Powerball pays out the total jackpot for getting all five numbers plus the extra Powerball number.
The next Powerball Jackpot is estimated at $730,000,000, with the next drawing set for Wednesday night.
Lottery players are also picking up MegaMillions tickets, as that jackpot is at $850,000,000 with the next drawing on Tuesday.