TEMPLE — It’s a Sunday afternoon, and Joe Pipitone says he’s been giving tours of Ben’s Sugar Shack nonstop all day.
“The smallest tour group I’ve had has been 15 and the largest is 50,” Pipitone said. “Usually if we get between 5,000 to 10,000 people on a weekend that’s a good weekend.”
Of course, it was Maple Weekend, he said, the state’s official celebration of the industry, which was March 19-20. Ben’s Sugar Shack likely had thousands of visitors that weekend, he said.
It rained Saturday, but Sunday was sunny with temperatures above 50 degrees — making for a fun day to tour the maple taps, evaporator room, sample tent and gift shop.
The warm weather, however, could likely mean the end of the maple season if temperatures don’t drop soon, Pipitone said, posing a real threat to the maple syrup supply in reserve.
“This warm temperature — as much as I love the sun and the warm temps — it does mean it could end our season very shortly,” he said. “We really need to cool off — that will calm the trees down a little bit, hold our season out a little bit. … The 50s during the day isn’t so much the problem, it’s what does it get down to at night. I’m hoping that we’re going to have some below-freezing temperatures at night. If it stays above freezing these next couple of days, the buds are going to pop open and that will be the end of the season — at least down here. Now further north where it stays colder a little longer that season is extended just a little bit. They’ll usually run about a week longer.”
Ben’s Sugar Shack taps trees in 15 locations in New Hampshire. Owner Ben Fisk owns the land in Temple and either leases or borrows the trees from the other landowners, Pipitone said.
The operation typically puts out 30,000 taps with the goal of producing between 13,000 to 15,000 gallons of maple syrup a year.
Unfortunately, Ben’s is only at about 5,800 gallons so far this season, and if the season ends this week they will be lucky to produce 7,000 gallons this year.
Last year was Ben’s Sugar Shack’s worst season, Pipitone said, with only 6,800 gallons of maple syrup produced.
“In the 28 years that Ben has been here it was the worst season he’s ever had,” Pipitone said.
It was due to a combination of a cold start and then an early and abrupt end to winter.
This season was going strong until temperatures rose this week, Pipitone said, which led him to give his tours on Sunday a dire warning.
“Now, not to scare anybody … if our season were to stop next week, if we were to pull our taps, the world supply of maple syrup would run out this year. The reason why, Canada is the lead producer of maple syrup in the world, they hold the global supply, or the reserve, that will supply the entire world on a short year. The 108 million pounds of syrup that they had last year in reserve they had to release and let open to the public because of the poor crop year that we had.
“So the 108 million pounds that they had is now 2 million pounds. And that’s all they have. So if the season ends right now, although syrup is on the shelves and we can restock them for a while, we will run out of it by the end of the year,” he said. “These past few days have not been friendly to us. So we’re really hoping that the temperature will come back down and freeze the trees up.”
The maple syrup operation in Temple is open to the public this weekend and the first weekend in April for free 30-minute tours.
